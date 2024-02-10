KU students get rare chance to talk with astronaut live in space

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Some students with the University of Kansas (KU) had an out-of-this-world experience when they got to talk with an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS).

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, KU students got to speak to Loral O’hara, a KU alum and current NASA astronaut on board the ISS. She gave them some career advice and answered some personal questions.

One of her former professors says he’s not surprised to see his former student succeeding.

“Even as a freshman she knew she was going to be an astronaut,” Rick Hale Professor and Chair of Aerospace Engineering at KU said. “She knew how difficult that was, but she was very focused on that.”

O’hara began her six-month journey through space in September of last year. She is set to return home in the mid-March of this year.

