Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.80

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.80 per share on the 28th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 30.9%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has been making. We don't think Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

    Julie Burkhart and Tammi Kromenaker have spent their careers providing abortion care and ensuring that people have access to it. For most of their career, they’ve been the targets of hate and harassment too. Last May, a clinic in Casper, Wyoming that Burkhart’s organization was preparing to open up was set on fire. Incidents like that cause “deep financial, emotional, and sometimes physical impacts on people who are trying to provide abortion care,” she tells Ali Velshi. Kromenaker isn’t a stranger to such threats either. For over a decade, she operated the last abortion clinic in North Dakota, which made her a target of the anti-abortion crowd. But after Roe fell last year, she moved her clinic to Minnesota, a state with stronger abortion rights protections. “Minnesota and North Dakota could not be more starkly different,” she says.

  • Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 20, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the SLB Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for your questions. As a reminder, this conference is being […]

  • Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

    Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.

  • Eritrea troops leave historic Tigray city as US hails 'withdrawal'

    Eritrean troops have left the ancient city of Axum in Tigray but remain in two other towns in the war-stricken Ethiopian region, local residents said Sunday, as the United States hailed a pullout seen as key to a landmark peace deal.But locals said some troops remained on Sunday.

  • Ron DeSantis’ ‘Anti-Woke’ Education Agenda Just Got A Big Boost

    The Florida Board of Education approved training with vague language that critics worry will force educators to avoid books on race and LGBTQ people.

  • White House defies DeSantis with Harris Florida capital visit defending abortion rights

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been readying for a widely expected run for the Republican presidential nomination by ridiculing President Biden.

  • Thousands protest in Madrid against Spanish government

    STORY: Some 30,000 people packed into the Plaza de Cibeles in front of Madrid's City Hall according to local government estimates. Many waved Spanish flags and chanted "traitor" and "resign, Sanchez", referring to prime minister Pedro Sanchez.The rally was called by over 100 associations under the slogan "For Spain, for democracy and the constitution" to protest against issues protesters believe are threatening the Spanish constitution, including separatism in Catalonia.It was supported by the conservative Popular Party, centre-right Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox, whose leader Santiago Abascal, the only party leader to attend, dubbed the current government "the worst government in history".Businesswoman Alicia Caballero said, "In terms of the economy, I personally don't like the government's response, it doesn't seem to me that it is doing everything possible to get Spain out of this crisis. It is also true that it is a world crisis, and we will all get out of it together. But above all this demonstration is for more than the economic issue, it is for our democracy, for the integrity of our country.”

  • This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.

  • This Oil Stock Is Supersizing Its Dividend Again. Is It Time for Income Investors to Buy?

    Leading oilfield services company SLB (NYSE: SLB) continues to see an uptick in demand for its drilling services and equipment, fueled by strong oil and gas market conditions. This improvement enabled the company to produce excellent fourth-quarter results. SLB, formerly Schlumberger, recently posted excellent fourth-quarter results.

  • This Dividend King Is Crushing the Market: These 2 Competitors Are Better Buys

    Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has a pretty solid long-term record and has been a big winner during the recent bear market. But Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall think its two competitors, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), are likely to be better investments going forward.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock

    The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • This Oil Stock Is Beating Apple at Its Own Game

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) does a masterful job of repurchasing its stock. While many technology companies use their free cash flow to buy back shares, most barely offset the dilution created by share-based compensation to executives and other employees. Apple, however, has retired a meaningful percentage of its stock over the years.

  • 1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

    In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. One stock that Wood is particularly bullish on is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Wood's bull case for Zoom is even more eye-catching, with a price target of $2,000 -- which would amount to a gain of 2,700%.

  • Warren Buffett loaned $300 million to Harley-Davidson during the financial crisis. Here's a look back at how he helped the motorcycle maker.

    The investor provided crucial liquidity to Harley-Davidson when it was weathering softer demand and a cash crunch in early 2009.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Kings That Are No-Brainer Buys in 2023

    Dividend Kings are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. The industrial economy is slowing, and companies like Emerson Electric will see it in their orders in 2023.

  • Kinder Morgan Takes Its First Step Toward Capturing This Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) formed a new business unit in 2021 to capitalize on commercial opportunities as the global economy transitions to lower-carbon energy. The initial focus of its new Energy Transition Ventures group has been building a renewable natural gas platform. It has also been evaluating opportunities in other sectors, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

  • Giant Fund Buys Up Tesla and Plug Power Stock, Sells GM

    DNB Asset Management increased positions in Tesla and Plug Power, while slashing its stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter.