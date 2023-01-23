Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.80

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.80 per share on the 28th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 30.9%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has been making. We don't think Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

