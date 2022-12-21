Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.80

The board of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.80 per share on the 28th of February. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 76% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 30.9% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.85 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

