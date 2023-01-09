Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Dividend Will Be MYR0.80

The board of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February, with investors receiving MYR0.80 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 30.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

