Kuala Lumpur zoo celebrates panda's 1st birthday
Sheng Yi the panda dug into a cake made of shaved ice on Tuesday, as zoo officials in Kuala Lumpur celebrated her first birthday.
A captain of Italy’s flagship state airline has been sacked after he allegedly fell asleep at the controls, leaving traffic controllers unable to communicate with the plane for 10 minutes.
The Arctic sea ice size in September has decreased 13% per decade since the late 1970s. A claim online suggesting otherwise is missing context.
Vatican Media/Handout via ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a spokesperson Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, over the holiday weekend for driving under the influence.Instead of taking responsibility, the 82-year-old businessman and millionaire’s spokesperson Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have inc
Madonna knows a thing or two about glamour — and she's clearly been teaching them to her 16-year-old son, David Banda.
The Inventing Anna actress showed off "what [50] look like" in Fendace swimwear on Sunday
Tytyana Miller, the daughter of Master P, died on Sunday, May 29. Her father announced the loss via social media. […] The post Master P’s daughter Tytyana dead at 29: ‘Overwhelming grief,’ rapper says appeared first on TheGrio.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.
The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday two tornadoes touched down as part of the storm system that swept across Maryland on Friday.
It was arguably one of the most awkward moments in modern royal memory - a strained engagement at Westminster Abbey that came to symbolise a family divided.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY,30 MAY, 2022, 10:02 The Security Service of Ukraine has evidence that Russian contract soldiers refuse to participate in the offensive because they are suffering significant losses.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone unveiled her new WWE name ahead of her wrestling debut. She responded to backlash shortly after.
"Antiques Roadshow" can be entertaining, educational and on certain occasions, like Monday night, it can be down right joyous.
It is billed as offering “the simple luxury of natural European living” an hour south of Lisbon on the picturesque Portuguese coast.
Andy Cohen’s little girl, Lucy, is a sight for sore eyes. The Bravo star and father shared a sweet photo of his 1-month-old daughter on Instagram on Monday.
Denny Hamlin didn't hold back following Sunday's ... late ... caution that nearly cost Ryan Blaney a million dollars.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIs former President Donald Trump’s hold on his Republican base waning? Vice’s senior political reporter Cameron Joseph thinks so.“Trump is slipping. [He] doesn’t have the grip over the GOP that he once did,” Joseph tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal. “A lot of Republicans, even really hardcore conservative MAGA-y type folks, are sick of his bitching.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google P
A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
Within an hour of logging on to Meta's Horizon Worlds, a researcher said her avatar was raped, according to a report.
North West wore black slip-on heels while on a mother-daughter date with Kim Kardashian, who donned sleek gray boot pants for the occasion.
Sofía Vergara knows how to rock a long weekend the right way. The 49-year-old actress posted stunning snapshots of how she was ushering the first big weekend of summer — and she looked fabulous. Wearing a neon-green, one-piece swimsuit, Vergara posed in a warm, glowing light to highlight angles that showed off her shapely curves […]