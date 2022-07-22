KuCoin raises US$10 mln despite cool off in crypto venture funding
KuCoin raised US$10 million from quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG), the crypto exchange said on Friday.
Fast facts
KuCoin plans to use the funds to upgrade the platform’s infrastructure and improve product line-up, the company said.
KuCoin and SIG will jointly support crypto start-ups through incubation, investment, and consultation, especially projects that are built on the KCC chain, a public blockchain being developed by the KuCoin community.
The capital will also be used to support KuCoin’s global expansion and plans to hire 300 people.
The support of SIG is expected to solidify KuCoin’s role as a centralized exchange and facilitate its expansion in the decentralized Web3.0 world, Johnny Lyu, the chief executive officer of KuCoin, said.
In May, KuCoin raised US$150 million led by Jump Crypto through a pre-series B round, valuing the firm at US$10 billion.
Trading volume at KuCoin crossed more than US$2 trillion in the first half of 2022, a 180% increase from a year earlier, the firm said.
