KuCoin raises US$10 mln despite cool off in crypto venture funding

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

KuCoin raised US$10 million from quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG), the crypto exchange said on Friday.

See related article: How the crypto winter is laying groundwork for Web3 to reach its potential

Fast facts

  • KuCoin plans to use the funds to upgrade the platform’s infrastructure and improve product line-up, the company said.

  • KuCoin and SIG will jointly support crypto start-ups through incubation, investment, and consultation, especially projects that are built on the KCC chain, a public blockchain being developed by the KuCoin community.

  • The capital will also be used to support KuCoin’s global expansion and plans to hire 300 people.

  • The support of SIG is expected to solidify KuCoin’s role as a centralized exchange and facilitate its expansion in the decentralized Web3.0 world, Johnny Lyu, the chief executive officer of KuCoin, said.

  • In May, KuCoin raised US$150 million led by Jump Crypto through a pre-series B round, valuing the firm at US$10 billion.

  • Trading volume at KuCoin crossed more than US$2 trillion in the first half of 2022, a 180% increase from a year earlier, the firm said.

See related article: Dubai scorches crypto winter with plans to support 40,000 ‘virtual jobs’

