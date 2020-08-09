Kudlow defends Trump's coronavirus executive actions against accusations they are ineffective

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, defended President Donald Trump's executive actions on coronavirus relief.

"(The action) provides significant economic assistance," he told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called the actions -- signed by the president on Saturday -- "unworkable, weak and far too narrow."

"There's still a lot of hardship out there there's a lot of heartbreak out there and the point that President Trump made yesterday, is that on several occasions, we tried to get -- for example -- a compromise deal on the unemployment assistance" Kudlow said.

Trump signed four executive actions on Saturday extending coronavirus relief following stalled bipartisan negotiations in Congress.

The measures included a memorandum that is supposed to provide $400 a week for additional unemployment insurance benefits -- down from the $600 benefit that expired July 31.

The president defended the $200 reduction in unemployment benefits at a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday, saying the cut was "not a hardship, this is the money that they need. This is the money they want. And this gives them a great incentive to go back to work."

Kudlow cast doubt on the feasibility of extending unemployment benefits, saying Tuesday on Fox Business, "I don't think that can be done administratively. I think that requires an act of Congress."

Other steps announced by Trump on Saturday included an executive order that would extend a moratorium on evictions, and memoranda that would provide deferments for student loan payments and create a payroll tax holiday for those making less than $100,000 annually.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

