Kudlow says next round of coronavirus relief will include $1,200 checks and extension of eviction moratorium





White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday said that the next round of coronavirus relief will include more checks to Americans and extend the federal eviction moratorium.

"There's a $1,200 check coming, that's going to be a part of the new package," Kudlow said during an interview with "State of the Union" on CNN.

On Friday, the federal eviction moratorium ended, and this weekend, the extra $600 unemployment benefit ended.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic advisor, said Sunday that the next round of coronavirus relief will include additional $1,200 checks to Americans as well as an extension of the federal eviction moratorium.

"There's a $1,200 check coming, that's going to be a part of the new package," Kudlow said during an interview with "State of the Union" on CNN.

The GOP has outlined a number of provisions to be included in the next round of coronavirus relief, such as further aid to American families, small businesses, schools, coronavirus testing and vaccines, unemployment, and states. The bill is set to be rolled out next week.

Kudlow also said that the Trump administration plans to extend the federal eviction moratorium, which ended on Friday. As many as 12 million Americans that rent were protected from eviction in the four-month period, the Washington Post reported.

"It's a very well rounded package," said Kudlow. "It's a very well targeted package."

This weekend, the extra $600 weekly unemployment insurance benefit expired without a replacement or extention. The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims for unemployment insurance increased for the first time since March, to 1.4 million Americans. Nearly 32 million Americans are now receiving unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department.

A rough outline of the GOP's initial coronavirus relief package says there will likely be some kind of extension of the benefit, but not at $600 per week. On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans would look to structure the federal unemployment aid so it amounts to roughly 70% of jobless person's past wages.

