Kudos to Hampton ZBA for standing strong in face of bullies and fools: Letters

Kudos to Hampton ZBA for standing strong in face of bullies and fools

Jan. 23 − To the Editor:

The decision for the proposed Lafayette\ High\Dearborn development is in the hands of the ZBA now. The January 18th meeting confirmed the position and values of many townspeople. There were restauranteurs who seem to expect that the Dearborn Avenue residents need to support their businesses by compromising their long-established neighborhood. That is a very generous subsidy. The Chamber of Commerce apparently agrees, if I understand the word salad of the Chamber director correctly. Those who spoke in favor of the development all support and endorse the ZBA’s violation of their oaths in order to give a nice guy who loves Hampton what he wants. The nice guy’s team of representatives seemed to be threatening to place a 500 seat night club on Rt. 1, if his proposal doesn’t pass. That does not sound like a person who loves this town. To me, is sounds like an arrogant bully. Truth be told, that was not the first time that was threatened to the residents.

One person seemed to challenge the boards competency, intimating that the only experts in the room were the proposal’s team. That team didn’t seem to know, understand, or care that the citizens of the town voted for the current zoning ordinances and have never voted for the Master Plan. The team did not recognize that the closest town in comparison to Hampton, Exeter, was not mentioned by the assessor. One person seemed to believe that we would immediately be afflicted with a high crime rate because people would be living here who cannot afford a $700,000 homes.

The ZBA chair and members were treated with a rudeness that I would never have allowed in my middle school classroom. Persons wishing to address the variance issues were allowed three minutes to do so. I think all who supported the development managed to avoid any semblance of knowledge of the topics at hand. Lack of affordable housing was not on the table. Songs of praise weren’t either. Worst of all, people on both sides ignored the chairman’s pleas to cease speaking. The chair and member Devries reminded multiple speakers to address the variance issues only. Only those opposed to the project addressed the variances. Many were very brief and articulated their concerns clearly, as I witnessed the meeting.

The project’s team did nothing to help either side. The buyer knew the regulations before the property was purchased. The buyer has created his own hardships. Ms. Devries made it quite clear that NO ONE had come before the town to change any of the regulations pertaining to the Historic District. One of the audience speakers reiterated that. To me, that exhibits an arrogance indicating that the laws and regulations do not apply to them. This project is not the process used to change regulations and codes.

A three acre parcel of land in the middle of a community and in an historic district is not the place for 4 townhouses, an 18 room hotel, a restaurant, boutiques, and 94 apartments. That housing alone will triple the current population of all of Dearborn Ave. to say nothing of the traffic issues it causes. If those 3 acres were for 6 townhouses, at one-third acre each, it would be in keeping with that area. Not only that, but, if the houses were individually owned, the taxes would compensate for schooling, infrastructure, and town services.

My heartfelt thanks as a longtime citizen and lover of our town are extended to the ZBA. Their patience, forbearance, tolerance of inexcusable conduct was remarkable. Again, I never saw adolescents so off topic and rude.

Sheila Nudd

Hampton

First time presidential candidate from Portsmouth thanks voters

Jan. 24 − To the Editor:

A big thank you to all the Granite Staters who came out and voted yesterday, I couldn't have asked more. Proving that the unknown small business owner stands a chance against the candidates with millions of dollars in campaign spending, campaign managers, and billionaire backers is incredible. I did it all by myself with no money, DNC support, and without selling my soul to corporate backers. I'm incredibly humbled and awe struck at the turnout.

This isn't the end, in fact I'm just getting started. This was the first term in which I was able to become a candidate. At 38 years old, with a little ambition, intelligence, and hard work, I aimed at putting the power back into the hands and voices of actual hashtagamericans and inspire change. The average American people deserve to be heard, represented, and lobbied for. Too long have we been under-represented in Washington. The tide has turned, and New Hampshire spoke loud and clear last night. New Hampshire spoke loud and clear last night. The battle for the rights and freedoms of all Americans isn't over, and we refuse to be trampled on or looked over.

This is just the beginning, and I thank and am truly humbled by the Granite Staters for the tremendous turnout yesterday. We sent a message, proving that the average American can stand up there with the PAC backed candidates, and is sure going to ripple throughout Washington and the halls of Congress.

We need to demand more from our candidates, and representatives in office and that's exactly what I plan to do. I'm not going anywhere, and will continue the fight for hashtagfreedom, liberty, justice and livelihood of all Americans.

Let's Go!

Derek Nadeau

Portsmouth

Editor's note: The writer received 1,612 votes in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary for a fourth place finish.

I strongly support NH End of Life Options bill

Jan. 24 −To the Editor:

I am writing in response to a recent letter opposing the NH End of Life Options bill (HB 1283), to voice my strong support for the bill and set the record straight. Unfortunately, the writers of that letter are wrong on the bill and wrong on the facts.

The bill is explicit in what is allowed and to whom it applies. There is no ‘slippery slope.’ The bill provides the end of life option only to terminally ill adults with six months or less to live, who can make their own medical decisions. It also requires consultation with two medical professionals. The people to whom it applies are not interested in suicide, they are interested in a peaceful death rather than one in which they may suffer horribly.

The facts are; the bill is written for New Hampshire, but ten other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws which have been on the books for years. Decades in some states. There has been NO evidence of any individual being put in jeopardy due to these laws, while they have provided terminally ill people great comfort at the end of their lives.

I encourage readers to learn more about the bill and offer their support to get the bill passed. A great resource is a grass roots organization, the New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options (https://www.nhendoflifeoptions.org).

Mark Kaplan

Portsmouth

