🌱 Kudos To Sarah Savala + Filipinotown On Santa Fe Avenue?

Good morning, people of Long Beach, and happy National Sticky Bun Day! Sylvia here with a fresh Long Beach Daily.

A Marshall Academy for the Arts teacher was honored. Also, community organizers want to create Filipinotown in the lower Westside. Finally, there was a possible gang shooting on East 47th Street.



First, today's weather:

Low clouds and fog may break. High: 60 Low: 48.

If you are reading this, so are your potential customers. Click here to learn how you can sponsor the Long Beach Daily.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

A shoutout to Sarah Savala! We learned last week Friday that she “was selected as the recipient of the Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award from the California Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (CAHPERD).” Savala teaches physical education and dance at Marshall Academy for the Arts. (LB Schools) Will Long Beach get its own Filipinotown? Organizers of the LB Filipino Festival noted Sunday that they’re looking for ways “of providing more representation for the city’s largest Asian population.” “Advocates for a Filipinotown are eyeing Santa Fe Avenue in the lower Westside due to an active Filipino presence” in what is unofficially referred to as “Little Manila.” (The HiLo) Gang detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting on East 47th Street. Taking place around 10:15 p.m., a man sustained multiple gunshot injuries. Suspects fled the scene. (CBS) On Sunday afternoon, eyewitness reports came in from the corner of LB Boulevard and West Victoria Street, where a shooting happened. The reports suggest there was a robbery that resulted in a shooting. An alleged suspect was said to have been hiding in a trash can. An LAPD airship came to assist, and SWAT rolled. (The story was still evolving.) (LB News Today) Parents are returning to LBUSD classrooms. As of Sunday, “two VIPS per classroom or office are allowed, and in addition to the normal screening and background checks that parents have to pass to volunteer, they have to either provide proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test.” Parent volunteers are instrumental in assisting with field trips, raising funds, and after-school events. (LB News)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Long Beach Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Long Beach:

George’s Greek Café Happy Hour at 135 Pine Avenue (3 PM)

Creme De La Crepe offers 1/2 Price Wine Night (8 AM to 10 PM)

One Team Scavenger Hunt at 100 Pacific Avenue (10 AM)

American Jewish Composers' Response To The Holocaust at Schoenberg Hall (7:30 PM)

Salsa Bachata Mondays at The PCH Club (9 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Hamilton neighbor lost their dog. If anyone has any information, please call or text 562 939- 0055. He is very friendly, but very strong. Do not chase, just call him or say “let’s go home.”(Nextdoor)

An Imperial Estates neighbor is looking for specific Girl Scout cookies. They want the S'mores from LA County and Lemonade from OC Girl Scout. (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Loving the Long Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at LongBeach-CA@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Long Beach Patch