Is Kuehne + Nagel International AG's (VTX:KNIN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Kuehne + Nagel International's (VTX:KNIN) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Kuehne + Nagel International's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Kuehne + Nagel International

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kuehne + Nagel International is:

68% = CHF2.8b ÷ CHF4.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.68.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kuehne + Nagel International's Earnings Growth And 68% ROE

To begin with, Kuehne + Nagel International has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 33% net income growth seen by Kuehne + Nagel International over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Kuehne + Nagel International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 38% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is KNIN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Kuehne + Nagel International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kuehne + Nagel International's significant three-year median payout ratio of 59% (where it is retaining only 41% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, Kuehne + Nagel International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 72% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 32%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kuehne + Nagel International's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here