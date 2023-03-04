Kuehne + Nagel International's (VTX:KNIN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) has announced that the dividend on 15th of May will be increased to CHF14.00, which will be 40% higher than last year's payment of CHF10.00 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 4.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Kuehne + Nagel International Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Kuehne + Nagel International was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 47.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 130%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF3.85, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF10.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Kuehne + Nagel International has grown earnings per share at 29% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Kuehne + Nagel International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Kuehne + Nagel International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

