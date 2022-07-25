Kuehne + Nagel's quarterly earnings rise despite volatile supply chains

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel is seen at its headquarters in Schindellegi
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International on Monday reported a 79% rise in its second-quarter net profit, citing growth in all business units despite volatile supply chains.

Net profit in the April-June period came in at 796 million Swiss francs ($827 million), up from 446 million a year ago, while operating profit (EBIT) landed 78% higher at 1.08 billion francs.

The group said it was able to reschedule cargo delivered via air traffic after the closure of Russian airspace and the lockdown in Shanghai.

"Even in this challenging environment, Kuehne+Nagel delivers what it promises ... we expect demand for high quality services to remain solid in the second half of 2022," Chairman Joerg Wolle said.

As a big freight forwarding player that operates in many geographies and combines air and sea freight, Kuehne & Nagel benefits from the increasing market turmoil amid supply chain snags, airspace closure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and obstacles to sea shipments during China's recurring COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bernstein analysts said in a note the company's gross profit yields moved lower, which may suggest the beginning of an easing of the supply chain disruptions that have driven profits to record levels.

All of the group's business units exceed prior-year results.

($1 = 0.9626 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, additional reporting by Tristan Chabba; editing by Milla Nissi)

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair unsure of return to pre-COVID profit this year, tops Q1 estimates

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said a return to pre-COVID levels of profitability this year was not certain even as it topped first-quarter estimates in what Chief Executive Michael O'Leary described as "a very strong but still fragile recovery". The after-tax profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the quarter ended June was ahead of estimates of 157 million euros in a company poll of analysts, but well short of the 243-million-euro profit in the same quarter of 2019. Ryanair shares were down 1% at 0706 GMT.

  • Swiss bank Julius Baer hit by market downturn during first half of year

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Julius Baer reported on Monday a 26% drop in shareholders' profit for the first half of 2022, as the Swiss wealth manager was hit by what it called "one of the worst six-month periods for capital markets in decades." Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 451 million Swiss francs ($468.28 million), missing analyst forecasts for 477 million francs according to Refinitiv data. The Zurich-based private bank said its assets under management shrunk 11% to 428 billion francs, as it was hit by the downturn in global markets.

  • Faster Singapore Inflation Bolsters Case for More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s key core inflation gauge jumped to the highest level in almost 14 years, boosting the case for the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy even after three moves this year.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Ne

  • Shanghai bourse vows market stability before Communist Party Congress

    The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) vowed over the weekend to maintain market stability ahead of the politically significant 20th Party Congress later this year, saying it will "resolutely" prevent big and swift swings in capital markets. The bourse will also help stabilize economic growth by actively supporting control of the coronavirus and the resumption of work, and will manage and shape market expectations toward the positive side, the SSE said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday. "The SSE should fully understand the huge political significance of the 20th Party Congress, and effectively maintain stability of the capital market," according to the statement, published after the SSE held an internal meeting last week.

  • Bonds’ Rough Ride Nears End as Fed Risks Recession: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are skeptical that the Federal Reserve can tame the worst inflation in four decades without driving the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationThat’s bad new

  • London’s Square Mile Struggles to Find Its Way in Brexit Britain

    (Bloomberg) -- London is in danger of becoming a mere “regional stock market” down the line unless it significantly raises its game -- that is the warning from Mark Austin, the latest person charged with sprucing up the UK’s listing rules and helping the city maintain its position as one of the world’s leading financial centers.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain

  • More Shoppers Buy Store Brands, Eating Into Big Food Companies’ Sales

    Cost-conscious consumers are buying more store brands at the supermarket, raising pressure on big food companies that are dealing with their own rising costs. Lower-cost oatmeal, pickles, granola bars and coffee, made by companies such as TreeHouse Foods and sold by retailers like Walmart and Kroger , are gaining traction with consumers for the first time since the pandemic began, according to market-research firm IRI. Store-branded food and beverages gained 1 percentage point of market share in terms of sales dollars over the four weeks that ended July 10, the most recent data available, according to IRI.

  • Singapore June core inflation hits 13-year high, tightening risks in focus

    Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Monday, increasing pressure on the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy again later this year if inflation pressures persist. The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 4.4% in June on a year-on-year basis. Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, compared with economists' forecast of 6.2%.

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta Highlight Tech-Heavy Earnings Week

    Companies from Coca-Cola to McDonald’s will share insights on inflation, supply chain and consumers.

  • Returns At R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) Are On The Way Up

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Japanese bank SMBC plans to develop NFT business

    Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC Group), which runs one of Japan’s largest banks, said Friday it will work together with blockchain startup HashPort to develop non-fungible token (NFT) and Web3 projects. See related article: PSG sells US$220,000 NFT tickets for first Japan tour in 27 years Fast facts SMBC and HashPort plan to set up […]

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.