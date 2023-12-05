Kuisel is Ripley Co. Lilly scholar

Dec. 5—The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced that Elena Kuisel, a student at Batesville High School, is the recipient of the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Ripley County.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.

"The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of the most competitive and prestigious scholarships offered by the Ripley County Community Foundation and we are honored to administer this opportunity in Ripley County. Elena embodies the qualities of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program; she is a high achieving student who demonstrates high character in all her pursuits," Ripley County Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Streator said.

Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate students leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.

Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Humanities.

"I am truly grateful for being chosen as this year's recipient of the Lilly Endowment Scholarship," Kuisel said. "This opportunity has opened up new possibilities for my future, for which I am extremely appreciative. I would like to thank my family and all the staff at Batesville High School for the support. I could not have done it without them! Lastly, I wish the best to the Lilly Finalists and am excited to see what they accomplish in the future!"

In determining Ripley County's Lilly Endowment Community Scholar nominees, candidates were evaluated on grades, extra-curricular activities, test scores, community involvement and the quality of multiple essays.

The selection committee is composed of Ripley County residents representing all areas of the county.

During the evaluation process, the committee is not given names of the applicants nor the schools they attend. During the final interviews, the student is introduced by their first name only. This provides for as much objectivity as possible.

Once the Ripley County Community Foundation scholarship committee had chosen and interviewed the finalists, the candidate's applications were sent to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, for the final selection of the recipient.

The Ripley County Community Foundation administers more than 40 additional scholarship funds that provide scholarship awards to graduating seniors and current college students in Ripley County. Scholarship applications are currently open at www.rccfonline.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2024.

Each scholarship has unique criteria, and awards are given for a variety of activities and for a wide range of grade point averages. All current high school seniors are invited to visit www.rccfonline.com to complete the universal application to determine for which specific scholarships they may apply. Questions may be directed first to high school counselors or emailed to jlamping@rccfonline.org.

Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $505 million. More than 5,200 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program's inception.

The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

