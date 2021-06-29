Kula woman badly injured in hit-and-run incident along Maui road

Jun. 29—A 52-year-old woman from Kula was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck her Sunday night as she was walking along the side of Makani Road in a hit-and-run incident, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said it happened at about 8 :10 p.m. on Makani Road about 140 feet northeast of Haleakala Highway in Pukalani. A vehicle of an unknown model and year turned northeast onto Makana Road from the highway, traveled onto the grass shoulder and struck the woman.

The vehicle then fled the area without providing assistance to the pedestrian, police said.

Responding medics transported the woman to Maui Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still pending on whether speed, alcohol, and drugs were involved in the incident. But investigators from the Maui Police Vehicle Homicide Unit are seeking the person who was driving the vehicle that fled the scene.

They are looking for a vehicle with fresh damages to the passenger side of the front grille and headlight area.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 244-6364.