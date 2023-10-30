Kuleba announces positive news regarding Ukraine's progress towards EU

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that news with a "positive effect" on Ukraine's movement towards EU membership will soon appear.

Source: Kuleba on the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about the results of the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, on the basis of which the European Council is to make a decision on negotiations, the foreign minister said that "the results will not be announced".

"But I think that by the end of this week you will see events and news that will have, let's say, a positive effect. The Ukrainian authorities have worked hard to do everything that is required from our side," he said.

Kuleba reminded his audience that, as he has said in previous months, Ukraine will open EU membership negotiations by the end of this year "if there is no force majeure".

"This will be the next historic moment. And we are now moving quite confidently towards this goal. I will not disclose the rest. The work continues at all levels," he concluded.

Background:

In a video address to the leaders of the EU member states at a summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on them to support the start of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine at the end of the year.

According to media reports, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reported to be likely to visit Ukraine in early November, which may indicate that the assessment of Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms will be positive.

