Kuleba calls on citizens who fled Ukraine during war to return and help defend our country

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Ukrainians who left Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion to return and help defend their homeland.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with The Irish Times; European Pravda

Details: The foreign minister thanked Ireland, which has sheltered more than 100,000 Ukrainians since the start of the full-scale invasion and provided tens of millions of euros in humanitarian aid, in addition to other support.

"We respect the individual choice of each person, but we also call on all Ukrainians who have fled the country since the start of the full-scale invasion to consider returning home," Kuleba added.

"We understand that some people may not have this choice due to health or other personal circumstances. But those who do have a choice, we invite them to return and help Ukraine fight and survive with their direct personal contribution," he explained.

An estimated six million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, most of them to the European Union.

Last month, media outlets reported that Ukraine is holding talks with EU officials to ensure that future EU migration rules help ensure that more Ukrainians return home next year to support the Ukrainian economy.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, predicts that in 2025, when temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is due to expire, a battle for Ukrainian citizens will unfold between member states and Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

