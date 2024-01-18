Kuleba and Cameron discuss implementation of UK security guarantees to Ukraine while in Davos

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his British counterpart David Cameron discussed the implementation of British security guarantees for Ukraine, Kuleba wrote on X (Twitter).

The meeting of ministers took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Following Rishi Sunak’s historic visit to Kyiv and talks with President Zelenskyy, David Cameron and I agreed in Davos on the steps to put agreements into action,” Kuleba wrote. “We focused on UK military aid, Ukraine’s path to NATO, victories on land and at sea, and the supply of long-range missiles."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British PM Rishi Sunak, who visited Kyiv last week, signed a 10-year security agreement between the countries on Jan. 12.

The UK will consult Ukraine in case Russia attacks again and will provide "prompt and permanent" defense assistance.

The agreement became the first in the field of security agreements to implement the guarantees discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius between Ukraine, G7 members, and other countries.

Ukraine is negotiating with numerous partners to sign agreements on security guarantees and military cooperation, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 13.

Canada also handed Ukraine a draft security agreement, reported Natalka Cmoc, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, on Jan. 15.

A batch of long-range missiles were announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in February. He is set to soon visit Kyiv to finalize a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

