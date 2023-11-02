Kuleba discusses Ukraine's EU progress assessment with Borrell

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell , High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that he and Borrell discussed the preparation of an assessment of Ukraine's progress in its application for EU membership and provided a detailed report on Kyiv's progress in implementing seven recommendations of the European Commission.

"I anticipate the European Commission's assessment to be fair and become a significant step toward opening Ukraine's EU accession talks," the Minister added.

The two sides also discussed future steps to strengthen the European defence industry and increase defence production "in the interests of European security and Ukraine's victory", the Foreign Minister said.

During our call, @JosepBorrellF and I discussed the preparation of the EU progress assessment of Ukraine’s membership bid.



I briefed HR/VP in detail on Ukraine's progress in implementing seven EU recommendations. I anticipate the European Commission's assessment to be fair and… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 2, 2023

The EU's top diplomat, in turn, assured his Ukrainian counterpart that the EU stands by Ukraine as Russia continues to target civilians and infrastructure ahead of winter.

"I invited FM Kuleba to join the next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting," Borrell added.

Discussed with @DmytroKuleba Ukraine’s EU path and the upcoming enlargement report.



The EU stands with Ukraine when Russia continues to deliberately target civilians & infrastructure ahead of the winter.



I invited FM Kuleba to join the next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 2, 2023

Background:

According to unofficial reports, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in implementing the reforms required for EU membership on 8 November, but the assessment may contain additional conditions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to visit Ukraine before then.

