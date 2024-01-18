Kuleba discusses Ukraine's EU membership and Russian assets with his Austrian counterpart

Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg met on 18 January on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Source: European Pravda; the foreign ministers on Twitter

Kuleba noted that he had discussed "the use of frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine and Ukraine’s EU accession timeline for the first half of 2024" with Schallenberg.

"We agreed that both goals are a priority and coordinated joint steps to advance them," Dmytro Kuleba added.

Schallenberg wrote that Kuleba told him about the latest situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"After nearly two years of Russia’s aggression, we continue to speak up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. While the road towards the EU is long, Austria will stand with Ukraine along the way," the Austrian foreign minister assured.

The day before, Dmytro Kuleba met with Hadja Lahbib, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium, the country chairing the EU Council, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

