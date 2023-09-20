Kuleba met IAEA chief Grossi to discuss Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in New York to discuss the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and continued Ukraine-IAEA cooperation, the Ukraine’s MFA said in a statement on Sept. 19.

“Russia must end its nuclear blackmail and withdraw from the ZNPP to restore nuclear safety and security in Ukraine and wider Europe.”

The IAEA reported explosions and gunfire near the ZNPP in late August. A powerful explosion shook the windows, and two days later, gunfire was heard, the IAEA reported on Aug. 14.

Invading Russian forces carry out military drills at the ZNPP, with heavy equipment being delivered to the facility, the Enerhodar channel on the Telegram reported on Aug. 16.

A series of explosions was recorded at a distance from the ZNPP on Aug. 17, Aug. 20, and Aug. 21.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine