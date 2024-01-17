Kuleba outlines "optimistic scenario" for US Congress approval of funding for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hopes that the US Congress will approve supplemental funding for Ukraine further to the White House's request by the end of January.

Source: Kuleba during the discussion programme at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 17 January, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: According to Kuleba, the "optimistic scenario" for the approval of supplemental funding for Ukraine by US lawmakers is "by the end of January".

Quote: "That’s what our American partners tell us. And all of them, by the way, are optimistic about the outcome, regardless of which side of the political spectrum in Washington they come from."

Kuleba said Ukraine has held all the necessary negotiations and will continue to do so, "but ultimately, this decision has to be made within the framework of US domestic policy".

"If the aid does not come, the political consequences [for the US – ed.] will be devastating. For now, I think the situation is manageable," he said.

Background: In October, the White House sent a request to Congress for more than US$106 billion in supplemental funding, US$61 billion of which was intended for Ukraine. But negotiations in Congress have stalled due to the position of the Republicans, who want stricter migration controls on the border with Mexico.

On 27 December, the United States announced the latest military aid package to Ukraine, worth US$250 million. The White House has since said that it has no more funds for further military support for Ukraine until it is approved by Congress.

