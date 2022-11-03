Kuleba shows G7 ministers wreckage of Iranian drone that struck Kyiv

At a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demonstrated a part of an Iranian-made drone that recently hit Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "Iran must cease supplying Russia with weapons used to kill Ukrainians or face an even stiffer global pressure and consequences."

Despite a blackout disrupting the link, I managed to address G7 Foreign Ministers. Key signals: energy transformers, air and missile defenses, NATO-standard tanks, new weapons to support Ukraine’s offensives, sanctions, accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HtRY2DEJmp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 3, 2022

During my today’s address at the meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers I demonstrated them a part of an Iranian-made drone which has recently hit Kyiv. Iran must cease supplying Russia with weapons used to kill Ukrainians or face an even stiffer global pressure and consequences. pic.twitter.com/sdTCoAbWk4 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 3, 2022

Kuleba took part in the meeting via video link, noting that despite the power outage, which disrupted communication, he managed to address the ministers.

"Key signals: energy transformers, air and missile defences, NATO-standard tanks, new weapons to support Ukraine’s offensives, sanctions, accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine", the minister wrote.

Earlier, several media outlets reported that Iran promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to even more drones.

Later, a senior Iranian diplomat denied that Tehran planned to send missiles to Russia for further use in the war in Ukraine. The Iraniain government also continues to insist that it did not transfer weapons, including kamikaze drones, to Russia.

