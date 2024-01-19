Kuleba urges West to get serious about strangling Russia’s ability to produce weapons

“The West must get serious about strangling Russia’s ability to produce weapons,” Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X (Twitter) on Jan. 19.

Kuleba pointed out that “up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries.”

The components, likely sent to Russia by private firms, “are not necessarily military goods but also dual-use or civilian products and even domestic appliances.”

"Whatever they are, they end up flying into Ukraine to commit war crimes, kill people, and destroy critical infrastructure," Kuleba said.

He stressed that “Ukraine would require less assistance and would lose fewer lives if all of the murky schemes and sanction evasion loopholes were thoroughly tracked down and completely closed.”

The West has the best financial intelligence, experts, and specialized institutions with the capacity to track sanctions evasion and disrupt it.

However, he wrote, “the lion’s share of the responsibility lies with the companies themselves: they must control the end-users of the goods they sell abroad and make sure that their spare parts do not end up in weapons killing people.”

“Disrupting supplies of spare parts to Russia requires large-scale, concerted efforts by both theprivate and public sectors. But it will save the lives of many civilians in Ukraine and damage Putin’s war machine," Kuleba argued.

Russian missiles contain a large number of foreign components, including from the “free world,”despite Western sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Jan. 18.

He called on Ukraine's allies to block Russia's circumventing of sanctions and thanked those partners who understand the importance of this work.

Zelenskyy previously raised this topic in his address to World Economic Forum (WEF) participants in Davos on Jan. 16.

Despite sanctions, Russian imports of military goods have only slightly decreased , according to a joint study carried out by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions on Jan. 12.

Russian imports of military units reached almost $9 billion for January-October 2023, which is only 10% less than before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the study said.

