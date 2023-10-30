Kuleba on US Congress: It's the result on the scoreboard that counts

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has assured Ukrainians that the US Congress supports the additional assistance to Ukraine requested by the White House, but that "some political players" are using this issue to further their interests.

Source: Kuleba on the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the statements made by some American politicians regarding assistance to Kyiv, the minister said that Ukraine and the United States are true democracies with the same parliaments, so one should not be surprised by such statements, "just as we are not surprised by the statements that sometimes come from the Verkhovna Rada".

"There is a huge political confrontation there [in the US House of Representatives]. And it would be a sin for some political players in America not to take advantage of this bill [on aid to Ukraine]," he said.

Kuleba believes that in the near future, statements will continue to come out of the US "that will irritate us, that will create a mood of panic that everything is lost - but that’s politics".

"In politics, many things are based on statements, but in the end what counts, as Lobanovskyi said, is the result on the scoreboard. We are all working now to ensure that the result on the scoreboard in the US Congress is positive for Ukraine. And now I see every prospect of this," Kuleba said. [Valeryi Lobanovskyi was a famous Soviet and Ukrainian football player and coach who won many awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) - ed.]

Background:

The budget request submitted by the White House to the US Congress on Friday includes about US$61.4 billion for Ukraine, of which US$46.1 billion is for defence spending and US$11.8 billion is for direct budget support.

After being elected, Mike Johnson said he supported providing assistance to Ukraine, but "under certain conditions". At the same time, he called for Congress to consider aid to Ukraine and Israel separately, and demanded more accountability from the White House on aid to Ukraine.

