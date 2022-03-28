Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Kulicke and Soffa Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is:

37% = US$452m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 36% net income growth seen by Kulicke and Soffa Industries over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Kulicke and Soffa Industries' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Kulicke and Soffa Industries is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Kulicke and Soffa Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kulicke and Soffa Industries' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

