Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kulicke and Soffa Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$559m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$274m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Kulicke and Soffa Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Kulicke and Soffa Industries. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 41%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 42%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 109% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

