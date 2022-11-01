Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) shareholders have endured a 51% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 52% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 32% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 46% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 24%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft shareholders are down 51% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

