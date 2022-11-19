Kumba Iron Ore Limited's (JSE:KIO) 29% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (JSE:KIO) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Looking further back, the 18% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kumba Iron Ore's P/E ratio of 7.3x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in South Africa is also close to 8x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Kumba Iron Ore's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Kumba Iron Ore's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 43%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 28% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 12% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 4.4% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Kumba Iron Ore is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Kumba Iron Ore appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Kumba Iron Ore's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Kumba Iron Ore is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

