Kumhala retains Oconto School Board seat; Suring and Oconto Falls board presidents defeated

OCONTO - Voters decided contested seats on school boards serving Oconto, Oconto Falls, Suring and Pulaski on Tuesday.

Oconto School Board

OCONTO – Incumbent Crissy Thome Kumhala held off Erin Sikora to retain her seat on the Oconto School Board.

Kumhala won 907-749, or about 55% of the vote, for a Rural Seat.

Kumhala, 45, a special education teacher in the Ashwaubenon School District for 22 years, has served as board president for eight out of her nine years on the board.

Sikora, 38, is owner of Irish Greens Golf Course.

Candidates for two City seats were unopposed. Kris Alwin was appointed in July 2012 and was elected three times, while Maria Cruz Roberts is completing her first term. Alwin received 1,232 votes, while Roberts received 833.

Suring School Board

SURING – Suring School Board President Wayne Sleeter, who has coped with the aftermath of the student strip-search controversy over the past two months, was defeated in his reelection bid.

Sleeter lost to Rhonda Stuart, 540-317, or 63%, for the seat representing the Towns of Bagley, Maple Valley and Spruce.

Stuart, 50, operates a Lena auto parts store.

Sleeter, 56, the technology services director for Oconto County, is completing his seventh term on the board.

Reports of the student searches by superintendent Kelly Casper in mid-January emerged in early February and led to her being charged with six counts of false imprisonment. Her attorney has asked for the case to be dismissed, and a hearing is set for later this month.

Incumbent Amanda Seibert of Pound, who represents the Towns of Doty, Mountain, Riverview Area, was unopposed and reelected with 694 votes. She was appointed to fill a vacancy in the spring of 2018 and elected to her first full term in April 2019.

Oconto Falls School Board

OCONTO FALLS – Voters decided to put new blood on to the Oconto Falls School Board.

Elected were Sarah Schindel, who was just appointed to a board seat in January to fill a vacancy, and Chad Earley, who ran last year as a write-in candidate.

Story continues

They defeated Ron Leja, 67, the longtime board president who is wrapping his 11th three-year term, and Charles O’Harrow, 62, who previously served on the board for two terms ending in 2015. Both men are farmers.

The totals were Schindel 1,829, Earley 1,644, O’Harrow 842 and Leja 824.

Earley, 44, is a foreman for a commercial flooring company in Green Bay.

Schindel, 38 – a caregiver and stay-at-home mom who works in direct sales – was appointed in January to fill the vacancy of Sharon Stodola-Eslien, who abruptly resigned at the December meeting.

Precinct – Leja – O’Harrow – Schindel - Earley

City of Oconto Falls — 126 – 187 – 543 – 434

Town of Abrams — 212 – 131 – 268 – 278

Town of Brazeau — 40 – 30 – 77 – 72

Town of Chase — 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Town of Little Suamico — 147 – 88 – 182 – 150

Town of Morgan — 63 – 88 – 146 – 128

Town of Oconto Falls — 67 – 157 – 275 - 207

Town of Pensaukee — 15 – 14 – 19 – 28

Town of Spruce — 45 – 69 – 130 – 152

Town of Stiles — 73 – 78 – 189 – 195

Total — 824 – 842 – 1,644 – 1,829

Pulaski School Board

Heidi Bukowiec and Jackie Huisman are running for the Zone 1 (Village of Pulaski) seat held by Brian Chlopek, who chose not to seek a second term. Bukowiec, 34, is a compliance monitor at Humana. Huisman, 47, is an instructor at NWTC.

Barb McKeefry, who has represented Zone 3 (towns of Angelica and Green Valley in Shawano County) for eight terms, is unopposed.

Gillett School Board

Three seats are up for election this year, but only two incumbents decided to run.

Clifford Gerbers, who has served on the board for 39 years, and Jamie Young, who is finishing his third term, are on the ballot.

Preston Peterson is not seeking a third term.

That third seat will be offered to the person who receives the most write-in votes.

Lena School Board

Incumbents Edward Huberty and Timothy A. Goldschmidt are unopposed in their reelection bids.

Huberty, currently serving as vice president, has been on the board since 2001. Goldschmidt is completing his first term.

Wabeno School Board

Incumbents Trinity Shepard of Wabeno and Daniel Christianson Townsend also ran unopposed.

Shepard, who holds one of four Forest County positions, was appointed to fill a vacancy in April 2018 and elected to her first full term in 2019.

Christianson, who holds one of three Oconto County seats, was appointed to fill a vacancy in May 2018 and was elected to the first full term in 2019.

Coleman School Board

Incumbents Barb VanDrisse and Jeremy Hoida, both of Pound, along with newcomer Geoff Seefeldt of Coleman, ran unopposed for the three seats up this year.

Hoida, the current vice president, is completing his third term on the board. VanDrisse, has served two terms. She was elected 2015 but defeated for reelection in 2018, but won a seat a year later.

Ryan Wendt of Pound, the current board president, didn’t seek an eighth term on the board.

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Kumhala retains Oconto School Board seat; Oconto Falls, Suring presidents defeated