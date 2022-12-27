Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.072 (vs RM0.15 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad (KLSE:HIGHTEC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM26.7m (up 22% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM8.78m (down 52% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 33% (down from 84% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.072 (down from RM0.15 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad shares are up 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Retail sales jump 7.6% during critical holiday shopping season

    Retail sales rose 7.6% during the critical holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, a measure that tracks online and in-store spending.

  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 DouYu International Holdings Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.09 EPS, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Good morning and good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this […]

  • OnLaptop Launches Premium Repair Service for Customers and Announces Partnership Opportunities with European Laptop Part Distributors

    Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - OnLaptop, a recognized leader in laptop repairs, maintenance, and upgrades, has officially announced the launch of its new "Premium Service" for customers worldwide. The exciting new service will give customers access to the highest quality services in the industry for simple or complex repairs, regular service maintenance, and laptop upgrades.Recognizing the importance of having a reliable laptop for work, school, and entertainment, OnL

  • Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Afya Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.28 EPS, expectations were $1.38. Ana Raquel Torres: Thank you for joining us for Afya’s Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Today, I’m here with Afya’s CEO, Virgilio Gibbon and Luis Andre Blanco, our CFO. During […]

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)?

    Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad ( KLSE:SOP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Symbotic Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.04. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Symbotic’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. […]

  • Should You Investigate JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) At AU$42.15?

    JB Hi-Fi Limited ( ASX:JBH ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Embelton (ASX:EMB) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Kamada Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01, expectations were $-0.03. Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Kamada Ltd., Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please […]

  • Should You Invest in PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 0.22% (net), and the index return was -0.12%. During the quarter, weakness in Financials, Health […]

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Nike a Buy?

    Considering the way the market reacted to Nike's (NYSE: NKE) recent fiscal-second-quarter earnings report, it would seem the athletic footwear and apparel marker is a no-brainer buy. The footwear retailer had previously despaired of having sufficient quantities of Nike products on its shelves, but when it reported earnings last month, Foot Locker said its own better-than-expected results were due in large part to having more Nike product on hand.

  • Is This Monster Stock a Buy for Growth Investors?

    Shares of the auto parts retail giant AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) arguably fit the bill. Let's dive into AutoZone's fundamentals and valuation to try to find the answer. Since its founding in 1979, AutoZone's presence has blossomed into nearly 7,000 stores throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 StoneCo Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.6, expectations were $0.32. Operator: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneCo Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release. […]

  • Should You Consider Buying Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) a Good Stock To Buy?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.49, expectations were $0.46. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ituran third quarter 2022 results conference call. All participants are at present in listen-only […]

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) by taking...

  • Buffalo, New York, paralyzed by winter snow storm

    Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning on Sunday to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 20 people across the US, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. (Dec 26)

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a Trending Stock

    Costco (COST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here’s Why Entegris (ENTG) Declined in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]