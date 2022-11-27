Kumpulan Jetson Berhad (KLSE:JETSON) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kumpulan Jetson Berhad (KLSE:JETSON) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kumpulan Jetson Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0099 = RM1.2m ÷ (RM224m - RM108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Kumpulan Jetson Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 8.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kumpulan Jetson Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Kumpulan Jetson Berhad has broken into profitability. The company now earns 1.0% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

On a side note, Kumpulan Jetson Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 48% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Kumpulan Jetson Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 12% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Kumpulan Jetson Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

