Kumquat Growers to host 2-day open house event ahead of festival

Related video: The Pasco Board of County Commissioners voted on a resolution in 2022 to make kumquat pie the official pie of Pasco County.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of the annual festival this weekend, Kumquat Growers is inviting the community to attend their open house taking place on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the packing house, located at 31647 Gude Road in Dade City.

Visitors can take a packing house or grove tour, featuring the entire process from picking and processing the fruits, to the packaging and shipping. Guests will learn the rich history of the origins of the kumquat and how the trees are maintained for commercial production.

Courtesy: Kumquat Growers

Additional events include live music, arts and crafts from local vendors, a World War II military vehicle display, and the University of Florida IFAS exhibit to learn more about agricultural advancements and research.

“The Kumquat Open House is not just an event; it’s a celebration of our community’s rich agricultural heritage and the vibrant spirit of the Kumquat Festival,” the president of Kumquat Growers, Margie Neuhofer said. “We invite you to join us for an immersive experience filled with educational opportunities, entertainment, and local delights.”

Courtesy: Kumquat Growers

The Kumquat Festival will be held in downtown Dade City on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit kumquatgrowers.com.

