Kuna man sentenced to 7 years in prison in Idaho child pornography case

An Ada County man will spend several years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing child pornography.

Donald Jordan, a 54-year-old resident of Kuna, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years, according to a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal court records show an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Microsoft that child porn was uploaded to a Microsoft OneDrive account. The IP address used to upload the illicit material was tied to Donald Jordan’s Kuna residence.

The national center forwarded those tips to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which began an investigation in January 2020.

The Idaho task force learned that the illicit files were uploaded to the Microsoft account March 2 and March 3, 2019. The task force later obtained a search warrant for the Microsoft account and “located items establishing Jordan was the owner of the account,” according to the news release. Investigators also found hundreds of files of child porn.

On Sept. 22, 2020, the task force served a search warrant of Jordan’s Kuna home and seized several electronic devices — including Jordan’s iPhone, computer and multiple external hard drives. Police also found numerous child porn files.

Court filings indicate that law enforcement also interviewed Jordan that day, where he admitted to possessing and viewing a “couple hundred” images and photos of child porn. Jordan was charged in federal court the same day.

Jordan ultimately signed off on a plea agreement in May and pleaded guilty during a June court hearing, according to court records.

In addition to his prison time, Jordan was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim in the images he possessed. Jordan will be required to register as a sex offender.

It was not clear from court documents when Jordan may be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence.