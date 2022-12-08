Kuna Middle School teacher arrested on suspicion of child enticement, lewd conduct

A teacher within the Kuna School District was arrested after the Ada County Sheriff’s Office alleged he had “illegal sexual contact” with a child under the age of 16.

Cory Gaylor, 51, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of enticement of a child and lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to online jail records and a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Nampa resident has taught Spanish at Kuna Middle School since the 2019 school year, according to his LinkedIn and an email from Kuna School District spokesperson Allison Westfall.

Gaylor was placed on administrative leave, the district said in a statement. The district added that he “will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him.”

Authorities in the news release said they were notified Wednesday by a “third party” that Gaylor had sexual contact with a teenager last weekend. Police said Gaylor used text messages as a way to entice the teen.

He was arrested and taken into custody at the middle school Thursday morning, Ada County spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Statesman by phone. Orr declined to say whether the teen was a student.

Gaylor is in custody at the Ada County Jail and is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“As you can imagine, this news is concerning for our students and staff,” the district said in a statement. “We are putting plans in place to help support our students who may have been impacted by the news and will have counselors available for students to talk to within the coming days.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-577-3734 or email rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.