Kuna police arrest 18-year-old following shooting and brief pursuit; 2 people injured

An 18-year-old Nampa man was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after an early morning “shooting spree” and a “brief car pursuit” southwest of Boise in Kuna.

Officers from the Kuna Police Department responded to the area of Linder Avenue and Deer Flat Road around 1:10 a.m. after they received reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The man was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding and grand theft charges Sunday, according to the news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and “more charges are expected.”

Following an argument outside a party at North Caterpillar Avenue, which is less than half-a-mile from where police responded, two people in a car were shot, and three homes in the neighborhood were hit by bullets, police said. No one in any of the three homes was hit by any of the bullets.

The driver of the vehicle was visibly injured from shattered glass, police said, after the bullets shattered the driver’s side window and damaged the door.

The driver and the passenger were leaving the party in Kuna when the car they were in was “surrounded by several men who threatened them,” police said.

The driver told police that as he was driving away, someone fired several shots, hitting and breaking the window and windshield. He said he was being followed by a white Audi passenger car, and that he heard two more shots and then saw the Audi turn way.

The driver and passenger were not “seriously injured,” police said.

A Kuna officer who responded to the call saw the Audi and tried to pull it over, but the man began driving away as fast as 100 mph before he “lost control” and crashed near the intersection of Ten Mile and Hubbard roads, police said. A stolen handgun was found in the vehicle, police said.