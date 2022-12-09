Kuna teacher allegedly enticed child with school program, charged with 3 felonies

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details about alleged sex crimes with a child.

A Kuna Middle School teacher now charged with three felony sex crimes had used a school program on his teacher’s tablet to entice a child into meeting him, an Ada County prosecutor said at an arraignment hearing Friday.

An Ada County judge signed a no contact order to prevent Cory Gaylor, a Kuna teacher, from coming into contact with any minors aside from his own children. Gaylor, 51, was arrested on Thursday at the school. He was charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one felony count of enticement of a child over the internet.

Ada County prosecuting attorney Juan Beltran said law enforcement responded to a call from the minor’s mother on Dec. 7. After interviewing the mother, Beltran said law enforcement found evidence that Gaylor had used a school program to entice the child into meeting.

Beltran said Gaylor drove the underage victim to a location in Ada County, where they “had oral and anal sex” one day.

“The defendant held a position of trust and used that as a tool to entice and have these relations with the victim,” Beltran said.

Gaylor is in custody at the Ada County Jail with a bond set for $2 million. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.

Kuna district says Gaylor will not return

Ada County spokesperson, Patrick Orr, told the Idaho Statesman that Gaylor was arrested and taken into custody at the middle school Thursday morning. Orr declined to say whether the teen was a student.

Kuna School District spokesperson Allison Westfall said Gaylor began working at Kuna Middle School in 2019 and taught a few classes that included Spanish and world cultures.

Since his arrest, the district placed Gaylor on administrative leave. In a statement to parents, district superintendent Wendy Johnson said Gaylor “will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him.”

Johnson said the district has plans in place to provide additional counseling to support its students.

