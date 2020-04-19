What Is Kunlun Energy's (HKG:135) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Kunlun Energy (HKG:135) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 49% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 35% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 46% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Kunlun Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.18 that sentiment around Kunlun Energy isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the gas utilities industry is higher than Kunlun Energy's P/E.

Kunlun Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Kunlun Energy grew EPS by 16% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 3.7% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Kunlun Energy's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 44% of Kunlun Energy's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Kunlun Energy's P/E Ratio

Kunlun Energy's P/E is 6.2 which is below average (9.6) in the HK market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Kunlun Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.1 back then to 6.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.