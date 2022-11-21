Kurdish exile group says Iran hits its bases in north Iraq

11
·1 min read

ERBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iranian missiles and drones struck an Iranian Kurdish opposition group's bases in northern Iraq late Sunday night, the group said.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, said in a statement that Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones hit its bases and adjacent refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan. The group also asserted that the strikes had hit a hospital in Koya.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Some Kurdish groups have been engaged in a low-intensity conflict with Tehran since the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution, with many members seeking political exile in neighboring Iraq where they have established bases.

Iran alleges that these groups are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country, which Kurdish groups have denied.

Tehran has periodically launched airstrikes against the Kurdish groups' bases in Iraq. During a visit to Baghdad last week, Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, Iraqi and Kurdish officials said.

Sunday's Iranian strikes in northern Iraq come a day after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.

Recommended Stories

  • Changing the lives of Senegalese people disabled by clubfoot

    As Cape Town hosts Africa's first ever conference on clubfoot, the BBC witnesses a pioneering treatment in Senegal.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, Calls This Product a ‘Game Changer’ at Relieving Neck Pain

    Gwyneth Paltrow says Copperfit’s rapid relief neck and shoulder wrap helps relieve “tech neck” pain. She calls it a “game changer.”

  • Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

    Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev, apparently confident of holding a strong advantage, stayed away from a nationally televised election debate.

  • San Francisco to host APEC summit in 2023 -U.S. VP Harris

    The U.S. city of San Francisco will host the leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum next year, Vice President Kamala Harris said, as the 2022 summit drew to a close in Bangkok on Saturday. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is this week's host, handed over the chair of APEC to the United States for 2023, signalling the forum's end for this year. "I'm happy to hand over the chairmanship to U.S. We are ready to conduct a seamless cooperation with them," he said, handing to Harris a "chalom", a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts in Thailand.

  • VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. “I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.”

  • A former anti-abortion leader says he was told the decision of the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the Supreme Court ruling was formally announced: NYT

    The NYT, after analyzing emails and conversations, said they found statements which "strongly suggested" that Rob Schenck had knowledge of the ruling.

  • Anti-government protest at London's Iranian Embassy

    STORY: Riot police rushed to the scene to secure the Iranian embassy as protesters clambered on structures outside.The protesters chanted slogans against the Iranian government and in support of women's rights.Some at the demonstration held placards bearing the name of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16, sparked a wave of protests across the country.

  • U.S. Vice President Harris to affirm defense commitment to Philippines

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will reaffirm American commitments to the defence of the Philippines when she meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Monday, a senior U.S. administration official said. Harris, whose three-day trip to the Philippines includes a stop on the islands of Palawan on the edge of the South China Sea, will also reaffirm Washington's support for a 2016 international tribunal ruling that invalidated China's expansive claim in the disputed waterway.

  • Christian Watson does something no Packers rookie receiver has done in 68 years

    Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has had quite a week. From Sunday to Thursday, he scored five touchdowns. After having none at all in the six games he played before that. Six days ago against the Cowboys, Watson had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. On Thursday against the Titans, Watson caught four [more]

  • Iran leader says 'enemies' may target workers as protests rage

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country's "enemies" may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders in decades, the protests have been gaining steam, frustrating authorities who have blamed Iran's foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the disturbances. Women and university students have played a prominent role in the anti-government street demonstrations, waving and burning headscarves to denounce Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

  • Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

    The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. Disney board chair Susan Arnold thanked Chapek for his leadership during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”

  • US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait

    Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, these young Americans take the field against Wales on Monday night in a match a growing fanbase back home has been pining for since 2014. “Three years, four years of just working up to this moment, I think all the guys are ready to go,” midfielder Weston McKennie said.

  • US reverses position and agrees to put money towards a fund that would help poorer nations address climate change

    The decision will help developing countries rebuild from the damages they have experienced as a result of climate-induced natural disasters.

  • 10 Days in Hell: Our Russian Hostage Nightmare

    Desperate to escape Ukraine, we were captured, questioned, and held in a bunker. Then our teenage son tried to save us

  • China increases ability to strike U.S. with sub-carried missiles

    China has six nuclear submarines carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. from China's waters, according to head of pacific fleet.

  • Fatalities in Russian apartment block collapse

    STORY: Russian news agencies said the collapse appeared to have been caused by a gas explosion. TASS quoted a source in the emergency services as saying a 20-litre gas cylinder connected to a cooking stove had blown up.Russia's Investigative Committee said it was investigating the cause of the disaster.

  • Former GOP congressman expresses interest in serving as House speaker, receives support from liberal governor

    Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis is backing former GOP Rep. Justin Amash's interest in serving as a "nonpartisan speaker" for the House of Representatives.

  • Jessica Alba’s Adorable Video Shows the Chaotic Reality of Achieving the Perfect Family Photo

    Jessica Alba just captured what it’s really like to get that perfect family photo, all in one hilarious and honest video. On Nov 18, Alba shared an all-too-real video of her and her family with the caption, “Nothing like trying to wrangle 3 kids and 2 dogs for a holiday shoot… 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BTS realness 😂 […]

  • 'Playing with fire' UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "playing with fire" as his team prepared to inspect it on Monday for damage from the weekend strikes. The attacks on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraine came as battles raged in the east, where Russian forces pounded Ukrainian positions along the front line President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station follows setbacks for Russian forces in the Kherson region in the south and a Russian response that has included a barrage of missile strikes across the country, many on power facilities.

  • Belarus announces that armed man entered its territory from Ukraine

    The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Sunday, 20 November, accused Ukraine of provocations because a man with a weapon allegedly crossed the Belarusian-Ukrainian border the day before.