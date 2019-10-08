Kurdish forces in Syria fear Turkey will launch attacks rapidly to take advantage of 'confusion' caused by Trump's US troop withdrawal plan

REUTERS/Murad Sezer





Turkey wasted no time in moving troops to key points on its border with Syria Tuesday, in an apparent attempt to mitigate any u-turn from the White House over the US withdrawal of troops from the country.

Trump shocked observers on Sunday by announcing a plan to remove US troops working with the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) from northern Syria.

Turkey has long been planning an assault on Kurdish forces in the region, and the US plan to withdraw its troops is likely to speed that process up, sources with the SDF told Business Insider.

A contractor working with the SDF told Business Insider: "It feels like they're coming faster than they planned in order to take advantage of the political confusion in the West."

Officials working with Kurdish forces in Syria fear that the Turkish military is set to launch an operation to push into the north of the country imminently, looking to take advantage of political confusion caused by President Donald Trump's unexpected withdrawal of US troops from the region.

"The news hit us hard and fast," a military contractor working for the SDF headquarters in the region told Business Insider, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The contractor said that uncertainty caused by Trump's Sunday announcement that the US would withdraw the troops it has stationed in northern Syria is likely to lead to Turkish aggression in the short term, designed to take advantage of that uncertainty.

"It feels like they're coming faster than they planned in order to take advantage of the political confusion in the West," they said.

"Trump gave a green light without thinking about what it meant and now there will be a push back, for the Turks it becomes an issue of how many facts they can establish on the ground before Trump and NATO attempt to rein them in."

President Donald Trump faces an unheard of revolt from within his own party and administration over his tacit acceptance of a Turkish military operation that would confront the SDF, a predominantly Kurdish separatist group, despite past promises by the US to shield the group from the Turkish military.

The SDF has served as a critical anti-ISIS coalition ground force, and has lost around 10,000 men during the fight.

On Monday, top Republican allies of the president, as well as senior military officials, scrambled to react to the president's surprising acceptance during a phone call Sunday of Turkish military action against the SDF.

Many promised to repeat a Senate resolution passed last January with a veto-proof vote that would bar the US from any immediate abandonment of their long time anti-ISIS partners.

That possible resolution, the contractor who spoke to Business Insider said, is one of the reasons Turkey is likely to act quickly to launch its long-awaited operation in northern Syria.

"The Turks see the Senate preparing a veto-proof resolution to prevent a Kurdish betrayal and they see officers on the ground arguing for the US to remain in place as much as possible, as well as their determination to prevent them from using the air space over Rojava [the Kurdish name for northern Syria]," the contractor said.

Turkey appears to be preparing to launch its assault as soon as is possible

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand in formation at a ceremony to mark their defeat of Islamic State militants in Baghouz, at al-Omar Oil Field base, Syria, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) More

Associated Press

There are already clear signs that Turkey was moving troops in preparation for an operation in northerneastern Syria, with witnesses reporting to Business Insider that there is already a heavy Turkish military buildup along key crossings on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Military sources with the SDF in the Syrian border city of Kobani told Business Insider that while the Turkish military appears to have accelerated the deployment of troops along the border in that hotly contested area, an actual military attack had yet to materialize on the ground.