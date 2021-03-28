Kurdish-led Syria forces nab 9 in raid in IS-supporters camp

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria arrested on Sunday nine people, including suspected members of the Islamic State group, during a security sweep in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of militants.

The campaign by nearly 5,000 of the U.S-backed Kurdish-led forces came on the heel of a spike in violence in al-Hol camp, home to over 60,000 people, many of them supporters or families of IS.

The forces, in a statement published on the Kurdish Hawar news agency, said they arrested nine people, including an Iraqi IS member who worked in recruitment. Violence has increased in the past months, where 47 people were killed by IS supporters inside the camp since the start of the year, the statement said.

The campaign will continue, the forces said. In a tweet Sunday, the spokesman for the U.S-led Coalition Col. Wayne Marotto said the Kurdish-led forces are also enrolling residents in the camps using biometric technology to help “maintain security by identifying (those residing in the camp) connected to terrorist activities."

Marotto said the campaign is aimed at improving safety and security of those living in the camp.

It has been two years since the U.S.-led coalition captured the last sliver of territory held by IS, ending their self-declared caliphate that covered large parts of Iraq and Syria. The brutal war took several years and left U.S.-allied Kurdish authorities in control of eastern and northeast Syria, with a small presence of several hundred American forces still deployed there.

Since then, remaining IS militants have gone underground in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, continuing an insurgency. Thousands of wives, widows, children and other family members or supporters of IS who had stayed in the last sliver of land the group held were moved to the camp or prisons.

The majority of the residents of al-Hol, the largest group of held IS supporters, are Iraqis and Syrians. But they also include other nationalities. The camp has been chaotic, with the hardcore militants among its population enforcing their will on others and seeking to prevent them from cooperating with Kurdish authorities guarding it.

Recommended Stories

  • Rebels besiege town in northern Mozambique for fifth day

    Rebels fought Sunday to control a strategic town in northern Mozambique for the fifth straight day, as reports came in that dozens of civilians have been killed and bodies were littering the streets of Palma. The fate of scores of foreign workers was also unknown. The battle for Palma highlights the military and humanitarian crisis in this Southern African nation on the Indian Ocean.

  • Myanmar military leader says army aims to 'safeguard democracy' as security forces kill dozens of protesters

    Myanmar's security forces reportedly killed 114 people across the country during Saturday protests, Reuters and Myanmar Now report. Saturday has turned into the deadliest day since demonstrations against the Feb. 1 military coup began more than a month ago, and more than 400 people have been killed overall. A 13-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were reportedly among at least 13 people killed in Myanmar's second most populous city, Mandalay, while another 13-year-old was reportedly killed in another village. Despite the violence, there was once again no sign of the movement abating. "They are killing us like birds or chickens in our homes," Thu Ya Zaw told Reuters. "We will keep protesting regardless ... We must fight until the junta falls." As the protests and killings took place, the military celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the junta's leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said "the army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," but "violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate." Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the anti-coup group CRPH, said it was "a day of shame for the armed forces." Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera. This story has been updated to reflect an increase in the number of deaths reported. More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • Deadly demonstrations erupt as Myanmar marks Armed Forces Day

    Myanmar's military regime stages a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces Day parade, as security forces violently suppress pro-democracy protests in cities across the country.

  • In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow

    When Sao Paulo city officials put out a call last month for 4,500 public school cleaning jobs, targeting Brazilian mothers affected by the raging pandemic, they were unprepared for the ensuing tsunami. “It exceeded our expectations, by far,” said Armando Junior, who helped create the initiative, aimed at trying to alleviate skyrocketing unemployment among women and helping schools comply with new COVID-19 protocols for keeping classrooms hygienic and taking students' temperatures. The overwhelming response offers a glimpse at how Brazilian women — particularly mothers — have been disproportionally sidelined by the crisis.

  • U.S. defense chiefs sign international statement condemning Myanmar military violence

    The defense chiefs of 12 countries, including the U.S., issued a joint statement on Saturday condemning Myanmar's military and security forces for its crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators.Why it matters: The statement comes after the U.N. called Saturday the deadliest day of protests since the military last month overthrew the country's democratically elected government. Protesters have rallied to restore democracy in the country for nearly two months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "As Chiefs of Defense, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services," the statement says."A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves.""We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."The statement was issued by the defense chiefs of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and the U.K. along with the U.S. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tweeted his support for the statement, calling the developments in Myanmar "deeply disturbing."Worth noting: U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda also issued a statement Saturday saying that "security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect.""This bloodshed is horrifying," he added. "These are not the actions of a professional military or police force."Go deeper: Myanmar forces kill more than 100 in deadliest day since coupMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, 20 wounded

    Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, said he had just finished celebrating Palm Sunday Mass when a loud bang shocked his congregation.

  • Exclusive: Top military officers from U.S., allies to condemn violence by Myanmar security forces

    The top military officer from the United States and nearly a dozen of his counterparts are set to condemn on Saturday the deadly use of force by Myanmar's security forces and say the country's military has lost credibility with its people. The joint statement, obtained by Reuters ahead of its planned release this weekend, is a rare declaration by the most senior military commanders from countries around the world, including in Asia and Europe. It came after news reports and witnesses said Myanmar security forces killed 114 people on Saturday, including some children, on Armed Forces Day - the bloodiest day of its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters since last month's military coup.

  • Should Washington, D.C., become a state?

    Supporters say the district's residents are denied equal representation. Opponents argue that the Founding Fathers always intended the capital to be independent.

  • MPs blacklisted by China brace themselves for cyber attacks

    MPs blacklisted by China are overhauling their cyber-security amid increased hacking fears, as they declared the sanctions against them a “badge of honour”. One of the MPs singled out by Beijing was on Friday night locked out of their email account, prompting suspicions that a “brute force” attack had been instigated to access their inbox. The suspected cyber-raid on the parliamentarian, who asked to remain anonymous, exacerbated concerns about the risk to pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong and China who are found by the Communist regime to be in contact with British MPs. Beijing announced on Friday that it had slapped asset freezes and travel bans on Tory MPs Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nus Ghani, Neil O’Brien and Tim Loughton, as well as Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws and crossbencher peer Lord Alton of Liverpool.

  • Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

    Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

  • British expat believed to be among dozens killed in bloody Islamist siege of Mozambique town

    At least one British expatriate is believed to have been killed as Islamists stormed a Mozambique town and surrounded a hotel where foreigners had taken refuge, military sources told the Telegraph. Two other British nationals were evacuated by helicopter as jihadists known for brutal beheadings went on a bloody rampage through the northern town of Palma. But dozens of expatriates of various nationalities are thought to have died as they were ambushed while attempting to escape from the Amarula Palma hotel, where around 200 people had been sheltering for two days. Decapitated bodies remain scattered across Palma, according to local reports, where fighting between the extremists and security forces has raged on since Wednesday. After mercenaries evacuated the last of the foreigners, the entire town was seized by the militants, security sources said. Children as young as 11 have been beheaded by extremist groups in recent weeks as a brutal insurgency has intensified across the northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • Woman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, attempted rape in new suit

    Hayley Gripp said she was 19 when the alleged assault occurred. Weinstein described the new accusations as "stunningly dishonest and contrived."

  • For a Night at the Theater, Bring a Negative Coronavirus Test

    BERLIN — On a snowy, gray morning last Friday, as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany was taking hold, Anna Schoras, 30, lined up outside a pop-up testing site inside a repurposed art gallery in Berlin. Cultural life in the German capital has largely shut down because of the virus, but if Schoras’ test came back negative, she would be allowed to attend the first live stage production in the city in about five months, scheduled for that evening. “I’m just really looking forward to getting out of the house and to consuming live culture,” she said, adding that before the pandemic, she would go to the theater or the opera about twice a month. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Earlier that week, Schoras had been among the lucky few to secure one of 350 tickets to the show at the venerated Berliner Ensemble theater. They sold out in 4 minutes. The performance was part of a pilot project, coordinated by the city of Berlin, that allows its landmark cultural venues to put on a show in front of a live audience — as long as the audience members wear masks, maintain social distancing and present a negative result from a rapid test taken no longer than 12 hours before curtain. The test, which is included in the price of the ticket, must be administered by medically trained workers at one of five approved centers. Along with two nights at the Berliner Ensemble, live performances are being held at two of the city’s opera houses, the Philharmonie and Konzerthaus, and at the Volksbühne theater. Holzmarkt, a nightclub, will also host a sit-down concert. The short run of shows is intended to test whether organizers can put on cultural events safely, even as infection numbers soar. Despite an extension announced Monday to restrictions that have been in place in Germany since October, Torsten Wöhlert, the city official in charge of the project, said he was determined to keep it running. “The pilot is designed to be safe even when infection rates are high,” he said. But given a recent surge in new cases, regional lawmakers could be called to vote on whether to continue the project, Wöhlert conceded. On Friday, Berlin surpassed the health authorities’ warning level of 100 infections per 100,000 people in a week. The Berlin Senate decided Tuesday to move back three shows that had been scheduled for the Easter weekend, although others set to be staged before then can go ahead. Germany’s muddled national response to the virus has given way to local initiatives to keep life going, including a program to keep shopping and outdoor dining open for tested customers in some cities. As well as an epidemiological experiment, the Berlin initiative is a signal from a city that prides itself on its vibrant arts scene that — despite being shut down since October — culture still matters. “There is a big appetite for art,” said Wöhlert. “That was evidenced by the speed with which the shows sold out.” Of the 350 people who snapped up the Berliner Ensemble tickets for the performance of “Panikherz,” a gritty work examining eating disorders and featuring heavy drug use, everyone tested negative before arrival, according to the theater. (Those testing positive were guaranteed their money back.) The theater’s bar and coat check were closed, but in any case there was no intermission, to keep mingling opportunities to a minimum, and the compulsory empty seat between spectators, which was supposed to ensure social distancing, also made an excellent substitute coat rack. Berlin is not the only city that could benefit from the insights from the project, with findings expected in mid-April. New York is also experimenting with ways to bring back indoor live performances. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this month that, beginning April 2, arts and entertainment venues would be allowed to reopen at a third of their regular capacity, holding up to 100 people indoors — and up to 150 if they require audience members to bring proof of a negative test. Some venues are preparing to test audiences themselves. Others will also accept proofs of vaccination. But with New York City still reporting high numbers of new infections each day, real risks remain. Plans by the Park Avenue Armory to stage a new work this week by choreographer and director Bill T. Jones before a limited, virus-tested, socially distanced audience were postponed after several members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane dance company tested positive for the virus. Other European nations are running their own trials. This month, the Netherlands hosted a series of pop and dance music concerts called “Back to Live,” with up to 1,500 tested attendees and no social distancing. Britain’s government has announced plans to run several similar pilot events in April, including at a nightclub in Liverpool. In addition to Berlin’s performance-venue project, museums reopened around Germany last week after the federal authorities loosened the rules. At the Alte Nationalgalerie in central Berlin, each visitor — who can visit without having to present a negative test result — is allocated 430 square feet of space, meaning that only 360 preregistered guests can visit daily, about a fifth of the number the museum would usually attract on a busy day before the pandemic. Tickets are sold out for the coming weeks. Ralph Gleis, the museum’s director, said, “You realize that museums are an essential space in society, where one can go to be distracted, to occupy oneself with external things — especially during a crisis, culture is really important.” But even that respite hangs by a thread. Although museums were open Wednesday, the rising rate of infections in Berlin could oblige them to close again on very short notice. Holzmarkt, a sprawling club complex on the Spree River, was the only nightlife venue to join the performance pilot. Although the club’s organizers said that they were happy to put on a concert for 80 people in a space where 400 people could usually cram in — with very few sitting — Konstantin Krex, the club’s spokesman, said that the management was not content with the rules that have kept the venue shuttered since October. “It’s a pretty long way from the real club feeling,” Krex said of the seated concert at Holzmarkt, planned for March 27. Even if the restricted performances lack the bustle of a packed house, the audience at the Berliner Ensemble seemed excited to be part of the brief reopening. The actors were nervous after a five-month enforced break, said Oliver Reese, the director. After the cast took its bows, the play’s author, Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre, jumped onstage to thank the crowd for being part of the project. “It is not a superspreader event — it is culture,” he said. Judging by the applause, the audience agreed. And when the findings of the pilot program come in next month, they will know if he was right. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • Thousands of women protest in Turkey

    President Tayyip Erdogan stunned European allies with an overnight announcement that Turkey was withdrawing from the convention which it had been the first nation to sign.The European treaty is known as the Istanbul Covention having been drafted in the Turkish city in 2011.Demonstrator Selin Asarlar Celik said the women were protesting to get their freedom and rights back, and that they would not give up.World Health Organization data shows 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, compared to 25% in Europe.Femicide rates, for which there are no official figures, roughly tripled in Turkey over the last 10 years according to a monitoring group.

  • Report: Free agent LB Nick Vigil has yet to officially sign contract with the Vikings

    The Minnesota Vikings' 2021 free agency situation with LB Nick Vigil remains up in the air.

  • Lebanon PM warns of 'dangerous chemicals' in southern oil facility

    Lebanon's outgoing prime minister said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Hassan Diab said the country's atomic energy authority identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

  • Canadiens sign former top pick Cole Caufield

    Forward Cole Caufield, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The deal will pay Caufield $700,000 at the NHL level this season and $832,500 at the NHL level through 2022-23. Caufield, who just finished a stellar sophomore season at Wisconsin, will report to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.