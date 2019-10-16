The Kurds Gave Syria Hope: Measuring the Cost of the U.S. Withdrawal

In early August, the United States and Turkey announced they had agreed to jointly patrol a strip on the Syrian side of the Syrian–Turkish border, after repeated Turkish threats to invade the area where American, British, and French troops operate. Turkey had consistently said that Kurdish-led forces in the area, the YPG (People’s Defense Units), were terrorists, given their historical relationship with the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party), a guerrilla group that has fought against the Turkish government since the late 1970s. The YPG, however, were not focused on targeting the Turkish government. They are the backbone of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), the primary partner of the United States and its allies in defeating ISIS after a long, bloody battle that stretched into a vast swathe of northeastern Syria. Two months later, the U.S. has acquiesced to a Turkish invasion of its closest partner in the fight against ISIS, causing a political and humanitarian disaster.

Without U.S. help, the YPG and the SDF would not have expanded as they did, and Turkey probably would not have been perceived them as such a threat. It was because the U.S. asked them to take over the Arab-majority areas of Manbij, Raqqa, and Deir al-Zour that they allied with Arabs, Christians, and others to take back the territory that formed ISIS’s caliphate. ISIS was formally defeated on March 23, 2019, and the fight against it moved into a second phase, of rooting out the many sleeper cells that remained under the surface. Thousands of Syrian, Iraqi, and foreign fighters and their families, many of them committed to ISIS’s ideology, were put in prisons and camps, which became overstretched and under-resourced. Many nations refused to take back their fighters, leaving them in the hands of the SDF, who struggled to deal with the burden. The work to eradicate ISIS for good was being done through the continued partnership of the U.S. and the SDF.

Looking through the lens of America’s strategic interests, the decision to withdraw undermines the efforts to eliminate ISIS. This is so in both the short and the long terms. In the short term, U.S. special-operations forces will not be tracking down and capturing ISIS sleeper cells, as they had been doing since the caliphate was formally defeated. The camps and prisons holding ISIS fighters and sympathizers will be at grave risk of a prison break, which has already begun to occur. It is hard to know exactly what will happen to those in the SDF’s custody.

In the long term, the U.S. withdrawal will undermine a political project that was making progress in addressing deadly cycles of violence in the Middle East. In the long (now set to be longer) Syrian civil war, no actor in the region had done better than the SDF and their civilian counterparts had done at getting buy-in from the communities that eventually came under their charge. Since ISIS’s defeat, many journalists who came to northeastern Syria were looking for cracks and fissures in the governance of the area. To be sure, they found plenty. It is inevitable in a society built on the distrust of others’ intentions after eight years of civil war and decades of dictatorship. But finding discontent is not the same as identifying its causes and effects. If the wise use of American military force is when it is the one element needed to create success, this was the perfect example. Here we were not trying, as we tried in Iraq, to remake a Middle Eastern society into something it wasn’t. We were supporting, effectively, local partners who were addressing the most basic problems of their own society.

A poignant example can be found in the province of Deir al-Zour, which is divided by the Euphrates River. The areas northeast of the river are under the control of the SDF. Areas southwest of the river are controlled by the Syrian government, with Russian and Iranian forces present. Because Western journalists were able to access the SDF-controlled areas, we were well aware of local discontent northeast of the Euphrates. Less was known about the other side of the river. News coverage had been focused either on the increasing Iranian presence in the area or on the continuing ISIS attacks against the Syrian government there. About a month ago, however, protests broke out in areas under government control. The protesters called for, among other things, having the SDF and the U.S.-led international coalition to take over the area. To have Sunni tribes in the deserts of eastern Syria calling for the United States to intervene on their behalf shows how much the region has changed since 2003. It also shows that, although the discontent in areas under SDF control was considerable, those on the other side of the dividing line, under control of the Syrian government, believed their situation to be worse.