Kurds impose 10-day curfew in NE Syria amid coronavirus wave

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A 10-day curfew in areas controlled by U.S.-backed fighters in northeast Syria went into effect Tuesday in an attempt to try limit the spread of coronavirus in the region that borders Turkey and Iraq.

Northeast Syria witnessed a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in recent weeks overwhelming hospitals and clinics leading to the lockdown.

Residents in northeast Syria contacted by telephone said most people were abiding by the lockdown with few people on the streets amid patrols and checkpoints enforcing the curfew.

In addition to the curfew, all crossing points between areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces with areas held by government forces and those with insurgent groups in northwest Syria will be closed as well.

The curfew went into effect as Muslims in Syria marked the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during which many people abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. Shop selling food products will be allowed to open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m..

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said sectors not included in the curfew are bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations while restaurants will only be allowed to do takeaway.

“The speed in which the virus is spreading is huge,” said Jwan Mustafa who head the health department in northeast Syria. “The region has reached a very critical period and we cannot stop the spread.”

The region that is home to some 5 million people has registered 201 new cases and six deaths on Monday alone, bringing the total of cases to 12,437 including 428 deaths.

Mustafa added that the real numbers are believed to be much higher. Clinics that were set up to deal with coronavirus cases are all full.

The World Health Organization said in March that it will oversee a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Syria adding that the inoculation process is expected to start in April. It said the aim is to vaccinate 20% of the population by the end of 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch lockdown measures remain until at least April 28, ANP says

    The Dutch government on Sunday dashed hopes of an early easing of lockdown, saying a night-time curfew and other restrictions would remain until at least April 28 as daily infections rose to a two-week high. Earlier the government had said they were looking at easing restrictions on April 21 by lifting the curfew and allowing bars and restaurants to welcome guests in outdoor spaces. But a government spokesman told ANP news agency they would move back the easing of measures by at least one week.

  • Migrant advocates fed up as Biden continues controversial Trump practices

    The American Civil Liberties Union and other migrant advocacy groups are fed up with President Biden for continuing some of the controversial immigration practices used by President Trump.Why it matters: With the president approaching his 100th day in office, the situation at the southern border has become his administration's biggest problem and threatens the Democrats' chances in the pivotal 2022 midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we're hearing: Administration lawyers have been slow-walking negotiations with the ACLU trying to get the group to hold off on a lawsuit that could dismiss Title 42, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.Trump enacted the controversial policy in March 2020, allowing officials to rapidly return people who illegally crossed the border back to Mexico, including asylum seekers.Biden quietly continued it in January, claiming it was necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus.Yet the White House has also consistently publicly proclaimed its policy is to expel families, and officials have said they’re working with Mexico to expand space for more migrant families — which ACLU lawyers have privately said is frustrating.Biden's also condemned Trump's hardline Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) — which sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico while U.S. courts processed their claims.While Biden promised to end MPP on Day 1, his administration continues to expel single adults and some families without due process under Title 42.Many are being returned to some of the same areas they were sent under MPP.“In a lot of ways, it's 'Remain in Mexico' by another name,” Dylan Corbett, founding director of the HOPE Border Institute, an El Paso nonprofit, told Axios.The president has yet to reunite a single family separated under the Trump administration.The Biden team says that is in large part due to the lack of process used by the Trump administration as it separated the families.That forced the new team to manually dig through thousands of government files, trying to match separated parents and children.What they're saying: "We put our Title 42 case for families on temporary hold in exchange for good faith promise to negotiate," ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said in a March 25 tweet. "But POTUS JUST said his hope is that U.S. wants to expel ALL families if Mexico will allow them. Then litigation may be only choice."On Monday, the ACLU issued another extension in its lawsuit against the administration. The next deadline will be April 22. “We are not pleased with the pace of negotiations or the public statements from the administration that they are not looking to end Title 42 anytime soon,” Gelernt told Axios.On the other hand: The Biden administration is rapidly opening up temporary shelters for families and kids, including an $86 million contract for hotel rooms.It's transforming camps and convention centers into temporary holding areas for minors.After receiving backlash from advocates, it has yet to reopen a massive shelter in Homestead, Florida.The government pays to keep it on "warm status" — perpetually ready to be opened immediately.The White House did not return requests for comment. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar coup: The people shot dead since the protests began

    Hundreds have been killed since February. Now, their families are telling their stories.

  • Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies sly pressure

    President Joe Biden has begun publicly courting Republicans to back his sweeping infrastructure plan, but his reach across the aisle is intended just as much to keep Democrats in line as it is a first step in an uphill climb to any bipartisan deal. Biden’s high-profile Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday was just one piece of a fulsome attempt to win over GOP lawmakers, White House aides said.

  • UN chief urges wealth tax of those who profited during COVID

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared Monday that the world’s failure to unite on tackling COVID-19 created wide inequalities, and he called for urgent action including a wealth tax to help finance the global recovery from the coronavirus. The U.N. chief said latest reports indicate that “there has been a $5 trillion surge in the wealth of the world’s richest in the past year” of the pandemic. Guterres' call followed an appeal in October by U.N. World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley to the more than 2,000 billionaires in the world, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion, to open their bank accounts.

  • Coalition of over 280 businesses issue rare public call for 50% U.S. emissions cuts by 2030

    In the run-up to the White House's virtual climate summit on April 22-23, environmental groups and now major corporations are presenting a united front in calling for at least a 50% cut in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, when compared to 2005 levels. Why it matters: The 2030 targets are needed since the world is on course to sail above the warming targets set in place by the Paris Climate Agreement, resulting in potentially catastrophic climate impacts. These include the loss of much of the world's coral reefs and melting of some of the planet's largest ice sheets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: On Tuesday, a coalition of more than 280 businesses, investment funds and utilities representing about 6 million workers in the U.S. released a letter calling for the administration to commit to reducing emissions to "at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030" in its next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the agreement. That new target is slated to be unveiled either at or just before the White House summit.Between the lines: In addition to jump-starting a clean energy economy, the business leaders of companies including SalesForce, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Biogen, HP, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon state that such a 2030 commitment would "inspire other industrialized nations to set bold targets of their own" and push companies to set their own new goals as well.The letter is unusual — these companies are taking a public stance on what is usually behind-the-scenes policy work. It's no accident that it comes ahead of the virtual summit, which is designed to build momentum ahead of major U.N. climate talks in Glasgow in November. Details: While the Paris Climate Agreement calls for limiting global warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius” (3.6 Fahrenheit), the world is currently on course to warm by more than 3 degrees (5.4 degrees) by 2100 relative to preindustrial levels. John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate change, said earlier this month he's working to keep the more ambitious 1.5-degree target viable. State of play: With the upcoming summit, the Biden administration is seeking to lead by example and urge other countries to commit to more stringent emissions cuts in the near-term. Environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council and EDF have published reports identifying a 50% emissions cut as a feasible, but ambitious target. A major report released late last year from Princeton University, sponsored in part by BP and ExxonMobil, also shows that a 50% reduction target is a stretch, but viable.The EDF is also urging the administration to commit to cutting methane emissions as part of its 2030 goal. Methane, much of which is emitted during the drilling and transportation process of fossil fuels, is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to near-term warming. What to watch: "Methane drives a quarter of the warming that we're experiencing right now," said Mark Brownstein, a senior vice president of energy at EDF. His group has outlined a 40% cut in methane emissions by 2030 as part of the overall emissions target.Other research groups, such as Energy Innovation, have also produced reports laying out the 50% reduction scenario, showing it is feasible if the electricity sector were to rapidly shift away from coal and natural gas, and toward renewable energy. There would need to be a rapid scaling up of electric vehicle use. For the record: These are key components of the administration’s mammoth $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan Congress is just beginning to wrestle with. Context: As they did with the first commitment under Paris, the White House could commit to a range of emissions reductions. The current NDC calls for a 25 to 28% cut compared to 2005 levels by 2025, which the U.S. is unlikely to meet.The bottom line: If the Biden administration’s own goal of achieving a net zero emissions economy by 2050 is to be realized, starting down the emissions curve sooner rather than later will be cheaper and keep temperature targets in play. CEOs now recognize that, along with climate activists. The big question is whether the White House will reflect this emerging consensus with its new 2030 target, to be revealed at or before next week’s summit.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

    Sudan’s leader visited West Darfur province Monday following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, met separately with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur, the sovereign council said. Burhan, who travelled to West Darfur along with top security and military officials, vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province, the council said without elaborating.

  • Attack on Iran's Natanz plant muddies US-Iran nuclear talks

    The attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility is casting a major shadow over the resumption of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over resurrection of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear program. Neither Iran nor the U.S. say the incident will crater the negotiations.

  • India reels amid virus surge, affecting world vaccine supply

    The Indian city of Pune is running out of ventilators as gasping coronavirus patients crowd its hospitals. The surge, which can be seen across India, is particularly alarming because the country is a major vaccine producer and a critical supplier to the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative. Already the rise in cases has forced India to focus on satisfying its domestic demand — and delay deliveries to COVAX and elsewhere, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink could transition from implanting chips in monkeys to humans within the year

    Last week, the company released a video showing how its chip implant could allow a monkey to play video games using only its brain.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Police officer who pepper-sprayed US Army soldier fired

    The black army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after a traffic stop turned violent.

  • Prince William paid tribute to his 'extraordinary' grandfather Prince Philip, saying his life was 'defined by service'

    Prince William's statement on Prince Philip's death was published on the Royal Family's website on Monday.

  • Elliott: Top East Division teams — and Kings — emerge as NHL trade deadline winners

    East teams primed to challenge for the Stanley Cup were among the teams that stood out at NHL trade deadline, but the Kings also made notable moves.

  • Missouri lawmakers move to bar businesses from requiring ‘vaccine passports’

    Gov. Mike Parson has said he won’t require vaccines to travel in Missouri but said he was “fine with” private sector vaccine requirements.

  • Arizona Is Already in a New Normal

    Bill Clark/GettyEach night at precisely 8 p.m., in the Mule Mountains of Arizona and the quirky town of Bisbee, a joyful fracas echoes across the steep walls of Tombstone Canyon. Some howl, some bark, some yip, like scattered coyotes caterwauling in the desert night.At the start of the pandemic, this ritual was like many across the country, fashioned as a vocal appreciation of frontline health-care workers risking their lives to care for the tens of thousands of people battling COVID-19 in health clinics and hospitals.Now, it feels like something else. A release. A clearing of the cobwebs that have for the past year cluttered the imaginations and inclinations of shut-ins everywhere. A roaring call to reawaken the lively spirit that courses through the veins of this old mining town, back to bustling outdoor dining and racing up and down the staircases that snake from one funky little tucked in house to the next, back to packed bars and roof-shaking rowdy live music. The spirit of these nightly calls, now, is “We’re back.” Or maybe, “We’re still here.”Thanks in part to a prevalent laissez-faire attitude from citizens and government officials alike, Arizona has been rocked by the pandemic, often finding itself in the dubious category of states with the highest rate of transmission, cases per capita, and deaths. In mid-January, the state led the world in average new confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita.When I flew into Phoenix in early November for a quick stay at the charming Hermosa Inn, it was with plenty of trepidation, despite the consistency of mask-wearing and careful restaurant and hotel policies I saw throughout Maricopa County. When I returned for a road trip across the state this month, the vibe had clearly shifted, the tension I could once read in the eyes of masked service workers markedly softer.I barreled straight through Las Vegas and into Phoenix, stopping for a few nights at dispersed camping spots near mountain bike trailheads before heading on for a few nights in hip Tucson and then south to Bisbee, near the Mexican border. As a glimpse at the near-term future of post-pandemic travel, Arizona is a fascinating petri dish, a state with ample Trump supporters and COVID deniers but newly outnumbered by progressive city dwellers who helped flip the state from red to blue in the 2020 election. While travelers were far less likely to don masks in small towns like Bisbee and far more likely to do so in the capital the tone throughout has clearly morphed, from wariness to a refreshing brand of ease.Small towns were consistently the most relaxed, both in the fall and on this trip. Maybe half the travelers I saw strolling the shops of Bisbee were maskless, a number much lower than in Phoenix and Tucson, where even as new case counts dropped from a seven-day average in January that soared above 10,000 to just 630 at the beginning of April, most travelers and nearly all service workers were vigilant.Last fall, restaurant servers and hotel clerks had unmistakeable looks on their faces as they served tapas and tacos on outdoor patios, looks that said “I get to either risk my life to serve people food or lose my job.” On this trip, the cheeriness had returned, even as the masks remained.I stayed at several hotels across the state, both in November and March. In November, the Hermosa Inn, nestled into the Camelback Mountains north of Phoenix, was at maybe half its peak occupancy, by the looks of it. Now, the hotel is selling out night after night, says Director of Guest Experience Pam Swartz, with guests arriving from across the country.On my first night in Bisbee, I had dinner at Contessa’s Cantina, but only after a 20-minute wait. At gas stations throughout the state, patrons and clerks alike milled about maskless, a circumstance that would have driven me straight out of the store last year but that induced little more than an eye roll this spring. On hiking trails, where I’ve regularly seen people wear masks throughout the pandemic, trekkers were far more likely to breathe free, and I caught no glares for blazing by on a mountain bike with my own face unsheathed.At other hotels, people wore masks at all of them and shared elevators at none of them, but pools were open, mask-free, and packed. My girlfriend recounted walking into a bathroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale to discover a woman at the sink, whose mask had fallen beneath her nose. She apologized, adding “clearly, my body is done with this,” meaning the mask, or the pandemic, or all of it.A couple nights later, a curious bellhop at the Omni Montelucia, his mask unapologetically below his nose, nearly climbed into my newly built camper van and peppered me with questions about what it was like to live in it, petting my exuberant pup before giving us a ride in a golf cart to the room. We were outside, so I didn’t mind the protocol slip. Masks had begun to feel obligatory and unnecessary, even though I know they’re not actually either. But this is how the new normal is playing out: we’re abiding by the rules, but less because we’re terrified and more because we’ve become accustomed to them, because we know the social order demands it, and because it’s the right thing to do.The last time I entered a public sauna was back in my hometown of Portland in March. The pandemic was new and real and scary but the yoga studio and spa I’d bought a monthlong membership to had enacted careful disinfecting protocols and I felt if I entered the space, I’d be alone and safe. What I wasn’t was welcome. The front desk clerk was clearly confused and probably terrified that I was selfish enough to visit a spa at the onset of a viral outbreak we didn’t know much about at the time, other than it was killing people at a rapid pace.Her concern wasn’t lost on me, and though I did go on a few short trips mostly by road and mostly by myself in the coming year, I did so as carefully as I could, and with people risking their lives to serve me in mind. I secured a COVID test and traveled to Hawaii in November, following to the letter the protocols outlined by local and state lawmakers to safely but cautiously reopen tourism, even as across the country covid counts were surging and traveling around the holidays was roundly shamed. My logic for the trip to Hawaii was that I’d arrive with a negative test result in hand, I’d be moving about in a state with the lowest case count in the nation, and I’d be supporting businesses that desperately needed my money.I felt welcomed in Hawaii, but nervously. No one really knew then whether even the most careful reopening of a state (that took the pandemic more seriously than any other) would be a sound idea. I was part of an experiment, and the tension I felt as a traveler was palpable.Now, I don’t feel that tension at all. That’s not to say travel is safe, even now that I’m halfway vaccinated. Cases in several states across the U.S. are surging, driven largely by a COVID variant my vaccine might or might not protect against. The CDC has issued confusing maxims in recent days about whether it’s OK to travel once you have a vaccine, and there are plenty of reasons to stay home, or at least stay off of airplanes.Barring another significant surge in cases that leads to overwhelmed hospitals and overwhelming deaths, that’s unlikely. Hotels across the country saw their highest occupancy rates since the start of the pandemic, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts CEO Geoff Ballotti said on CNBC. Spring break in Arizona was officially canceled at most colleges and universities, to avoid the mayhem that took place in locales like Miami. Events, like baseball spring training and festivals that typically lure visitors to the state, aren’t happening. But still, says Swartz, people are coming in droves. “They’re golfing, dining out, the restaurants in town are booming,” she said. Swartz went to dinner at a Scottsdale restaurant, Grassroots, for her birthday on Tuesday. Every table was full.Mandy Heflin’s fresh seafood business, Chula Seafood, survived the pandemic in part because the restaurant’s counter-service model made the transition to take-out only seamless. Now, her challenge isn’t finding customers; it’s finding employees willing to work. “There’s just no one coming in,” she said. “We’re putting ads out that normally would lead to five or 10 applicants per ad. Now it’s nothing.”Arizona is in its high season now, pleasantly warm and not yet searing to its infamous 115-degree summer temperatures. If, as officials are now predicting, a fourth surge in COVID cases is coming, that might coincide with the natural slowdown in summer tourist traffic, as the lah-dee-dah feeling I experienced last month melts away in the heat.If nothing else, I hope the nightly howls of Bisbee don’t abate anytime soon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.

  • Brits Get Morning Drunk in the Snow to Celebrate Grand Reopening

    ITV NewsIt’s been a long, cold, lonely winter in England.So, as four months of a nationwide lockdown finally came to an end, nothing was going to stop people from enjoying a refreshing pint of beer at the crack of dawn on a Monday morning—not even driving rain, freezing temperatures, and some pretty unseasonal snowfall.Pubs started serving outdoors again as part of a reopening plan that also covers indoor gym sessions, swimming pools, non-essential shops, beauty salons, and, for those who have been gagging to see some sad animals, zoos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to “behave responsibly” with their new freedoms but didn’t explicitly say they shouldn’t get drunk in the snow before having breakfast.One pub in the town of Huddersfield was swamped when it opened at the stroke of midnight. “We didn’t even know if anyone was going to come,” said the pub landlord fittingly named Ian Snowball. “It’s in Huddersfield, it’s midnight, it’s freezing cold—but look, everyone has come.”If you thought you were starting early today… 🍻These drinkers in Huddersfield braved the snow to enjoy a beer garden pint at midnight ❄️https://t.co/UASiR7bXEv pic.twitter.com/i2O79eocSR— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 12, 2021 One drinker commented matter-of-factly: “It was snowing earlier but I was still going to come out, I just put my coat on.” Another, sitting in a thick jacket next to an icy-looking gin and tonic, made the fair point: “After 14 months of not going anywhere, except funerals, it’s a great place.”Sky News reported that 50 pub-goers headed to the Fox On The Hill pub in south London this morning. The most emotional was perhaps Tony Blake, 59, who gushed to the news network: “I am so happy that it’s open again, it’s unbelievable, I’m so happy.” Student Sasha Carrington, 19, said she planned to stay there for the entire freezing cold day, explaining: “We’ve got our layers on, thermals, we’re going to stay outside.”Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, celebrated a chilly seaside pint in Kent, with Ingram describing her first sip in detail. “Absolutely delicious,” she said. “It’s not gonna last long at all! That is banging.” Back in Huddersfield, in footage timestamped at 8:17 a.m., a woman identified only as Sandy was seen having pints with her friends, and she told Good Morning Britain: “It’s not that cold after a while when you’ve sat in the sun.”As pub gardens reopen from today, @NickDixonITV talks to some people who have enjoyed a pint since 8am this morning.They discuss how happy they are to be back in pub gardens following the lockdown.Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/W0yAai1tGD— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 12, 2021 One pub in Coventry appears to have taken things slightly too far. Videos posted online showed more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn after it publicized its grand plans to open a massive outdoor space with heaters, marquees, and blankets. The pub is now under investigation for its “unmanageable amounts of visitors.”But, largely, the grand reopening has been welcomed as a major landmark—particularly following the success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, which has many hoping that there won’t be another lockdown. Nicholas Hair, landlord of the Kentish Belle in southeast London, told BBC News that there was a “sense of celebration” in the country, adding, “I’m hoping this is a sort of rebirth, and that we’re reopen for the foreseeable.”As for Boris himself, government sources confirmed that the prime minister received a long-awaited haircut on Monday—but his planned trip to the pub has been canceled out of respect for the late Prince Philip.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’