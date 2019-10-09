Who are the Kurds? A Middle Eastern people with 'no friends but the mountains'

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and commanders overlook Islamic State group positions during heavy fighting in Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Nov. 7, 2016. More

President Donald Trump made an abrupt decision this week to withdraw U.S. troops from the border between Turkey and Syria, a move that cleared the way for Turkey to launch a military offensive Wednesday into Kurdish-controlled parts of Syria.

"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, announcing an invasion that has been widely criticized.

Trump said his administration would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Turkey views the Kurds as terrorists but U.S. military planners and other western nations see them as partners in fighting the Islamic State, also called ISIS.

Here's a brief explainer about the people who, as the saying goes, have "no friends but the mountains"

Who are the Kurds?

The Kurds are an ethnic minority group found in the Middle East and in the mountainous Caucasus region between Europe and central Asia. They number between 25-40 million, according to estimates by the CIA Factbook, and straddle territory that belongs to Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria. The Kurds have never formally obtained a permanent state for various reasons to do with the way the British and French carved up the region in the wake of World War I and the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

What doesn't Turkey like about the Kurds?

The Kurds have many different political groups and militias spread across the region. The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has been fighting for autonomy in eastern Turkey for three decades. The PKK has carried out bombings and other assaults in Turkey. Turkey's government views the People's Protection Unit, or YPG – a Kurdish militia that dominates the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF – as aligned with the PKK. The SDF has been leading the fight against the Islamic State.

Why is Trump pulling troops out now?

The U.S. president tweeted Monday that he had been elected on "getting out of these ridiculous endless wars," adding that "Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure out the situation."

Trump's announcement followed a call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan has previously made clear his determination to invade Kurdish-controlled territory in Syria to hunt YPG militants he considers a threat to his country, but to also establish a "safe zone" – a phrase Erdogan used at the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York – along Turkey's border with Syria. Around 3.6 million Syrian refugees from that nation's civil war live in camps along this border and Erdogan wants them resettled, possibly in this "safe zone."

What has the reaction been to Trump's decision?

Pretty damning for the U.S. president as he also faces an impeachment inquiry.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the SDF, tweeted Monday that "We are not expecting the US to protect NE #Syria. But people here are owed an explanation regarding security mechanism deal, destruction of fortifications and failure of US to fulfill their commitments." The U.S. only has about a 1,000 troops across Syria, according to the U.S. State Department, but the SDF – not to mention other U.S. coalition forces battling the remnants of the Islamic State in the region, such as from Britain and France – view U.S. participation as essential to preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State.

There are also concerns that if Turkey attacks the SDF it could lead to further displacement of refugees and, perhaps more worryingly still, lead to a chaotic and dangerous situation for Kurdish-run detention centers that are holding thousands of captured Islamic State fighters and their families including Hoda Muthana, an American who exhorted Americans to commit mass murder and terror attacks.