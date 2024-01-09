Kuren begins his seventh 4-year term as Wilkes-Barre Township mayor

Jan. 8—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township Police Chief Will Clark said Mayor Carl Kuren is a model for all other municipal leaders.

"Few demonstrate the high level of dedication and devotion as a public servant as Mayor Kuren does," Clark said. "He has been constantly working hard to ensure a strong financial future for Wilkes-Barre Township so that those who live here can experience unparalleled levels of service. He is all about strengthening the bonds of the community."

Kuren, 80, has lived in Wilkes-Barre Township his entire life and in November, he won his seventh 4-year term as the township's mayor. Prior to becoming mayor, Kuren served 12 years on township council.

"I was born and raised here — I love this town," Kuren said. "I try to do the best I can to improve the town and make sure that we are going forward as much as possible."

Kuren said he has fond memories of his life in the township. A 1960 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School, Kuren lives on Spruce Street. His wife, Sharon (Phillips) Kuren, passed away in August 2017. They were married for 52 years and have two children and two grandchildren.

"When I was growing up, some of the streets in the township were chip and tar covered," Kuren said. "There were no school buses — we walked to school, even in snowstorms. We played baseball in a field where the municipal building now sits."

Kuren said he can't thank the residents of the township enough for their support.

"They all know they can call me and I will help wherever I can," Kuren said. "I don't play politics — my only concern is the needs of all residents."

Clark said he has worked with Kuren for his entire career.

"For the 24 years that he has been mayor, he has been a strong advocate for safe neighborhoods and shopping centers through the provision of quality, professional law enforcement," Clark said. "He knows that a safe environment stimulates economic growth."

Clark said Kuren has never been an "absentee politician." He said the mayor's post is a charted part-time position, yet Kuren works full-time hours every week, all year.

"And he shows no sign of slowing down," Clark said. "He is a trusted statesman for the township. His successes in the political arena have captured the attention of many who wish to follow in his footsteps and many seek out his counsel."

Clark said Kuren has been the township's commander-in-chief.

"Mayor Kuren has been a guide along our long journey who has kept my course true and steady," Clark said. "He is a diplomat, a master of ceremony and a friend who continues to tell me that I have more to offer."

Clark said Kuren has advanced the township light years since his first day on the police force back in 1992.

"I say that the mayor has much more to offer as well, and we are all the better because of it," Clark said.

250th Celebration

As Wilkes-Barre Township gets ready to celebrate it's 250th anniversary in 2024, Mayor Kuren was sworn in to a history-making seventh consecutive term as the municipality's highest ranking political official.

In his time as the mayor, Kuren has directed the township to financial responsibility, continued commercial growth and prosperity and the provision of quality public service.

Kuren said the township's history is long and storied, but never has it been more of a centralized hub for all things shopping, dining and entertainment, becoming the capital for merchant commerce in Luzerne County, home to "Big Box" retail stores, hundreds of businesses and restaurants, a large selection of hotels, and the jewel of the greater Wyoming Valley — the Mohegan Sun Arena.

"With this substantial development, the responsibility to properly manage the government of the township to its success has grown to become an enormous and essential obligation to the tens of thousands of people that live, work, and visit our municipality on a daily basis," Kuren said.

Having excelled at baseball in high school and semi-pro Sunday ball, Kuren brought his knowledge and love of the game to the children of the township by coaching St. Joseph's Little League and Wilkes-Barre Township's 13-year old and Teeners League Baseball for many years.

Kuren said he looks forward to the next four years serving the greater township community and guiding continued progress to the benefit of all who call Wilkes-Barre Township home.

A lifelong conservative Republican, Kuren said he believes in and strives toward the unending investment in the community. He said he will always be an advocate for family, faith, strong work ethic and friendship.

Since he took office as mayor, the township began annual community events, including the Mayor's Fishing Derby, held every year at the Wilkes-Barre Township Settlement Camp; the Kennedy Park Halloween Hay-Ride and support of the Police Department's Trunk or Treat; and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the township municipal building.

The mayor said he has seen that services continue all year for senior citizens, including weekly BINGO in the community room, a yearly outing at the Settlement Camp, Bloomsburg Fair, and Knoebels Amusement Resort; transportation to shopping stores, and an annual Christmas party.

"I sincerely believe in creating a shared sense of what it means to be good neighbors," Kuren said.

Kuren said he also believes in funding law enforcement by supporting the Police Department in order to best maintain safe and secure neighborhoods and shopping facilities, having brought the full-time compliment of police officers to the highest levels in the township's history.

"We understands that enabling our police to effectively and efficiently do their job, allows for the fostering of that strong sense of community and an increased perception of a positive environment and high level quality of life," Kuren said. "The absence of crime is the foundation of commercial and residential success."

Kuren said the township's Department of Public Works and Recreation provides residential services throughout the year, from maintaining township roadways and streets, yard waste removal, maintenance, upkeep, and continual improvement for all of the township playgrounds and the Settlement Camp.

Kuren said he has seen to the continued financial and community support for the Volunteer Fire Department, understanding that fire protection and emergency medical services are vital to the health and welfare of the township residents and patrons of retail establishments.

