Kuroda’s BOJ Holds Ground on Ultralow Rates, Pushing Yen to 145

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan continued to stand by its ultralow interest rates just hours after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike, as it further isolated itself from a global wave of policy tightening and fueled a slide in the yen to a fresh 24-year low.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his fellow board members kept the central bank’s yield curve control program and its asset purchases unchanged Thursday. The decision came about nine hours after the Fed raised rates by another 75 basis points, keeping pressure on the yen. The BOJ’s stand-pat decision was forecast by all 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The currency briefly touched 145 against the dollar immediately after the decision before paring back some of the lost ground. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds traded for the first time this week, with the yield dropping 2.5 basis points to 0.225%.

In a sign that the central bank is still concerned about the recovery from the pandemic, it unexpectedly decided to gradually phase out its Covid funding program aimed at helping struggling businesses. Most economists had seen the BOJ ending the whole program at the meeting.

Kuroda has repeatedly signaled that there’s still a long way to go before policy in Japan can be normalized. In sharp contrast with the Fed’s aggressive rate increases, the BOJ’s forward guidance is still flagging the possibility of rates going lower, not higher.

With little more than six months left in his decade-long run in the top job, the governor seems determined to stick to his task of achieving stable inflation, even as that stance fuels the rapid fall of the yen and forces the bank to buy more bonds to defend its cap on yields.

“Today’s outcome strengthens my view that the chance of policy change is almost zero under Kuroda’s governorship,” said Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities. “One of the most interesting results of this meeting was that the vote on policy was unanimous.”

The 10-year sovereign yield stood below the BOJ’s cap of 0.25% for the first time since last week. Still, the yen and the yield cap are likely to remain under pressure as the tide of global rate hikes continues. Stocks were still down following the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell overnight, but pare some of the losses after the BOJ decision.

In a busy week of central bank gatherings, the Bank of England, the Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank are all seen raising rates later Thursday.

The expected move by the SNB will leave the BOJ as the last major central bank in the world with a negative interest rate.

“It’s clear the BOJ hasn’t changed its long-held stance. The thinking is that if they shift on policy there’ll be more of a negative impact than positive, so they’re holding firm,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “On inflation, they still seem to think that although prices will continue rising this fiscal year, after that the impact of energy prices will start to fade out.”

The BOJ kept its forward guidance on keeping rates low or lower and repeated its commitment not to hesitate to add easing if needed while watching the economic impact of the pandemic.

The decision to extend parts of its Covid-funding program by between three and six months shows that the central bank is still concerned over continued stress on smaller firms.

“Smaller firms continue to face a difficult reality, especially with the recent rise in prices. They’ve been unable to pass on those costs to consumers,” Taguchi said. “So I think its a reasonable response from the BOJ to extend support.”

The gathering took place after a series of intensified warnings from Japan’s top officials over the yen. After the currency reached 144.99 earlier this month, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki hinted at the possibility of swift currency intervention. The central bank also conducted a check on market rates, a move seen as a precursor to a possible intervention.

“The yen weakened after today’s decision but not by much so far,” Adachi said. “That shows the intensified warnings by Japan’s currency officials are working. Traders are having to weigh up the chance of currency intervention.”

Kuroda has so far clearly ruled out the possibility of policy adjustments to stop the yen’s slide. He’s repeatedly said the economy needs monetary stimulus until higher wage gains can make the cost-push inflation sustainable.

That means the BOJ is sticking with its short-term interest rate of -0.1% and its cap on long-term bond yields. In the last five working days the central bank has spent around 2.9 trillion yen ($20 billion) on fixed-rate purchases of bonds to defend the 0.25% cap.

While the daily purchases have been required again after a lull of more than two months, that amount is less than half the 7.5 trillion yen the central bank forked out on the purchases in the five days up to its June decision.

Kuroda’s unchanging message has convinced an overwhelming majority of economists to expect no policy shift triggered by inflation or the weak yen before Kuroda ends his term on April 8.

Still, BOJ watchers are looking out for any increase in political pressure, as that could be a game changer for monetary policy. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pick the next central bank chief and two deputy governors, making it hard for the bank to reject government requests, they say.

