Kuroda Shocks by Raising BOJ’s Yield Cap, Sparking Yen Jump

Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda shocked markets by adjusting the central bank’s yield curve control program, sparking a jump in the yen and yields just months before he is due to step down.

The BOJ will now allow Japan’s 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from the previous upper limit of 0.25% on its movement range, according to its policy statement Tuesday. The central bank said the move will enhance the sustainability of its monetary easing.

The central bank kept its target on the yield unchanged at around zero percent and left its short-term interest rate at -0.1%. It also said it would significantly increase its bond purchases to 9 trillion yen ($67.5 billion) per month compared with the currently planned 7.3 trillion yen.

The yen strengthened to as much as 133.11 against the dollar, compared with 137.16 immediately before the announcement. The 10-year yield jumped to 0.46% from 0.25% after the decision.

All 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected no policy change, though most of them had said the bank should do more to improve the functioning of the bond market.

The surprise decision has the potential to send shockwaves through global financial markets as the BOJ’s steadfast commitment to defending its 10-year yield cap has served as an anchor indirectly helping keep borrowing costs low around the world.

“This is a total surprise. As the market focus has been on the joint accord with the government and people let their guards down, the BOJ pushed through this adjustment,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “Its surprise impact will be strong for the yen and stocks.”

Following the widening of the 10 year yield band, Japanese bank stocks surged in afternoon trading as investors expected improved earnings for financial institutions. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rose as much as 9.6%, the most in six years, while Mizuho Financial Group also soared.

In the runup to the BOJ gathering, speculation had been growing over the likely direction of policy after Kuroda steps down.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning on revising a decade-old accord with the BOJ and will consider adding flexibility to the agreement’s 2% price goal, local media reported over the weekend. The reports came after a key aide to Kishida told Bloomberg earlier this month that there is a possibility of reaching a new accord with the central bank.

The reports had kept investors and analysts looking at developments away from the yield band. The 2013 joint statement is seen as a fundamental component of Japan’s push to escape from inflation orchestrated by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and put into action by Kuroda, his handpicked BOJ chief.

In recent months, the governor had repeatedly stuck to a resolutely dovish stance by stressing the need for stimulus until stronger wage growth takes place, ruling out the possibility the BOJ will take action against the yen’s slump.

He had also characterized any widening of the movement band around the yield target as equivalent to a rate hike, a description that led most economists to believe such a move was still some time away.

“I think the central bank is still getting closer to conducting a review. With the BOJ holding more than 50% of bonds it’s clear that it’s difficult to continue with the current policy,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “It’s also time to take another look at the joint statement with the government.”

A further firming of the yen would help reduce the cost-push inflation weighing on domestic-oriented businesses and households as Kishida picks Kuroda’s successor in the coming months.

The governor will elaborate on the BOJ’s views on policy and inflation at a press briefing typically held at 3:30 p.m.

--With assistance from Yuko Takeo and Yoshiaki Nohara.

(Adds more details)

