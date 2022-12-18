Kurt Schmidt of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Just Spent US$79k On A Handful Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Kurt Schmidt, who is a company insider, recently bought US$79k worth of stock, for US$58.86 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Freshpet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Diane Dietz bought US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$41.57 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$55.22. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 165.58k shares for US$6.9m. But they sold 7.66 shares for US$801. Overall, Freshpet insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Freshpet insiders own about US$99m worth of shares. That equates to 3.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Freshpet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Freshpet shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Freshpet. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Freshpet and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

