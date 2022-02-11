Kurt Zouma: West Ham defender could be charged by RSPCA within days

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could reportedly be charged by the RSPCA ‘within days’ following the emergence of a video which showed him kicking and slapping his cat.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the RSPCA had taken his cats into care and were continuing to investigate the incident. The Met Police are also investigating the matter.

“Two cats are in our care, have been seen by a vet and are being well looked after,” said an RSPCA spokesman. “They will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”

Now it is being reported that Zouma could be charged within the next few days as the RSPCA’s investigation is moving at an ‘incredible pace’.

Zouma has already been questioned by officers from the charitable organisation. Other witnesses have also been questioned.

A source told The Sun: “The RSPCA has been working at an incredible pace — even before video of Zouma’s cat abuse went viral. There is big pressure for them to be taking decisive action after police handed them the lead on the investigation.

“If they deem it severe enough, Zouma could be charged as quickly as next week. There’s a lot of public anger over what happened, and quite rightly, but the investigation needs to be done to the book.”

Zouma’s brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham & Redbridge, was responsible for filming the disturbing video.

West Ham responded to the video by fining Zouma £250,000 - a sum which will go to animal welfare charities. He has subsequently also been dropped by sponsor Adidas.

However, the club received a backlash after Zouma was selected to start their game against Watford on Tuesday night.