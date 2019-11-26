Kurtosys Names Lee Godfrey as Advisor to Executive Team

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys, the enterprise experience cloud for financial services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Godfrey, who will be joining the company as advisor to the executive team and board.

Serving as a member of the non-executive committee, Lee will bring his wealth of expertise of both the asset management and digital transformation space to assist with the continued growth of Kurtosys as a leading enterprise experience platform across financial services.

Most recently, Lee has held multiple posts at KNEIP, where he worked for over 11 years – a firm specialising in data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. Whilst at KNEIP, Lee served as Chief Corporate Development Officer and CEO. His experience in the investments industry will bring to bear an array of skills and knowledge across operations, sales and marketing and customer relationships that will support Kurtosys as it embarks on its next stage of growth.

Lee's position with Kurtosys will be as a non-executive, given his full-time responsibilities at Netherlands-based Intertrust Group, where he serves as Managing Director for Western Europe, with his role as an advisor to the Kurtosys management team and board not conflicting with his primary permanent role.

Kurtosys CEO and Founder Mash Patel said: "Kurtosys has experienced rapid business growth in the past five years, and given this important part of the company's journey, we're delighted to welcome Lee on board as a non-executive advisor. Lee's combination of experience in both financial services and digital transformation aligns perfectly with what we do here at Kurtosys and as advisor will bring a wealth of invaluable knowledge from both disciplines to push our vision to the next level. We've been delighted to strengthen the capabilities of our executive team, and Lee will be an instrumental part of implementing a well-executed management strategy which, from the top down, will improve the services that we provide to our valued customers."

Lee Godfrey said: "I am delighted to join up with Mash and his team as an advisor. Kurtosys has developed a platform which solves for the many inefficiencies that plague our industry. I am looking forward to bringing my own experiences and thoughts and help Kurtosys go to the next stage in changing the face of investments".

About Kurtosys:

Kurtosys provides a unique Enterprise Experience Cloud platform for financial services firms. The Kurtosys platform enables marketing, sales, client service and operational departments to orchestrate all of their financial data, documents, websites and content in a secure environment. Trusted by the world's leading investment brands, our platform enables financial institutions to automate manual processes, mitigate risks and reduce costs. Kurtosys' solutions include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Our infrastructure and technology are underpinned by our global ISO-27001 certification in information security management; and we have a deep understanding of working at scale with data, information design, industry regulations and compliance issues.

Founded in 2002, Kurtosys was funded from Silicon Valley investment and now operates across three global offices and employs over 200 talented people. We work with some of the world's largest financial brands that include banks, wealth managers, mutual fund providers and alternative investments.

